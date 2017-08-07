The ladies walk on stage during the press presentation

Published 8:26 PM, August 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The 35 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2017 were presented to the media on Monday, August 7, at the New World Hotel in Makati.

Among the ladies who got loud cheers were Teresita "Winwyn" Marquez, Janela Cuaton, Laura Lehmann, Gabriela Ortega, and Jona Sweett.

Miss World Philippines 2016 Catriona Gray was also present to support the candidates.

The ladies will vie for the following titles – Miss World Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2017, Miss Multinational 2017, and Miss Eco Philippines 2017.

Coronation night is scheduled on September 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

1 Shawntel Cruz





2 Veronica Villones



3 Glyssa Leian Perez





4 Rose Flores





5 Kacie Lyn Fajardo





6 Jona Sweett



7 Jane Darren Genobisa





8 Nikki Deveza





9 Teresita Ssen Marquez





10 Leidda Paulette Babasanta



11 Gabriela Ortega



12 Henna Kaizelle Nicole Cajandig



13 Kathryn Cudiamat



14 Cristina Marie Coloma



15 Laura Victoria Lehmann



16 Ethel Abellanosa



17 Jellie Alliana Escandon



18 Christine Angel Alvaira



19 Joanna Marie Rabe



20 Trizha Ocampo



21 Netania Deveza

22 Chelsea Anne Manalo

23 Princess Laureano



24 Zara Carbonell



25 Discery Karren Dela



26 Janela Cuaton



27 Ella Eiveren Lubag



28 Shiela Reyes



29 Krystle Anne Ongjanco



30 Kathleen Gomez



31 Jeanyfer Ozbot



32 Cynthia Thomalla



33 Noelle Uy-Tuazon



34 Andrea Poliquit



35 Sofia Senoron

– Rappler.com