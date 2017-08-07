IN PHOTOS: Meet the 35 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The 35 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2017 were presented to the media on Monday, August 7, at the New World Hotel in Makati.
Among the ladies who got loud cheers were Teresita "Winwyn" Marquez, Janela Cuaton, Laura Lehmann, Gabriela Ortega, and Jona Sweett.
Miss World Philippines 2016 Catriona Gray was also present to support the candidates.
The ladies will vie for the following titles – Miss World Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2017, Miss Multinational 2017, and Miss Eco Philippines 2017.
Coronation night is scheduled on September 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
1 Shawntel Cruz
2 Veronica Villones
3 Glyssa Leian Perez
4 Rose Flores
5 Kacie Lyn Fajardo
6 Jona Sweett
7 Jane Darren Genobisa
8 Nikki Deveza
9 Teresita Ssen Marquez
10 Leidda Paulette Babasanta
11 Gabriela Ortega
12 Henna Kaizelle Nicole Cajandig
13 Kathryn Cudiamat
14 Cristina Marie Coloma
15 Laura Victoria Lehmann
16 Ethel Abellanosa
17 Jellie Alliana Escandon
18 Christine Angel Alvaira
19 Joanna Marie Rabe
20 Trizha Ocampo
21 Netania Deveza
22 Chelsea Anne Manalo
23 Princess Laureano
24 Zara Carbonell
25 Discery Karren Dela
26 Janela Cuaton
27 Ella Eiveren Lubag
28 Shiela Reyes
29 Krystle Anne Ongjanco
30 Kathleen Gomez
31 Jeanyfer Ozbot
32 Cynthia Thomalla
33 Noelle Uy-Tuazon
34 Andrea Poliquit
35 Sofia Senoron
