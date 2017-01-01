IN PHOTOS: New Year 2017 around the world

Check out photos of New Year festivities in Australia, Paris, London, Hong Kong and more
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The world welcomes 2017 with fireworks and new beginnings.
Here are photos of New Year festivities across the globe.
Australia is one of the first countries to welcome the new year.
New Year fireworks illuminate the sky over the iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney on January 1, 2017. Photo by Saeed Khan/ AFP
Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour lights up.
Fireworks explode over Victoria harbour during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong on January 1, 2017. Photo by Dale De la Rey/AFP
Japan releases white balloons.
People release balloons, carrying their wishes, to celebrate the New Year at Prince Park Tower in the Japanese capital Tokyo on January 1, 2017. Photo by Behrouz Mehri/ AFP
Singapore's Marina Sands Bay treats tourists to a beautiful fireworks display.
New Year fireworks burst over the Marina Bay skyline in Singapore on January 1, 2017. Photo by Roslan Rahman/ AFP
In the Middle East, the Pyramids light up in Cairo, Egypt.
Lights shine on the pyramids during New Year's Day celebrations on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, January 1, 2017. Photo by STR// AFP
Abu Dhabi, UAE also welcomes the new year with stunning fireworks at the Burj Khalifa.
In London, colorful fireworks explode around Big Ben and the London Eye.
Fireworks explode around The Elizabeth Tower, also known as 'Big Ben', and the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in central London just after midnight on January 1, 201. Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
In France, people gather around Arc de Triomphe.
New York welcomed 2017 with the annual ball drop at Times Square.
New Year 2017 arrives in Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City. Photo by Angela Weiss/ AFP
The people of Brazil celebrated at the Copacabana beach.
Fireworks for New Year celebration are launched from boats at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro , Brazil, on January 1, 2017. Photo by Fabio Teixeira/ AFP
