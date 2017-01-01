IN PHOTOS: New Year 2017 around the world

Check out photos of New Year festivities in Australia, Paris, London, Hong Kong and more

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The world welcomes 2017 with fireworks and new beginnings.

Here are photos of New Year festivities across the globe.

Australia is one of the first countries to welcome the new year.

Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour lights up.

Japan releases white balloons.

Singapore's Marina Sands Bay treats tourists to a beautiful fireworks display.

In the Middle East, the Pyramids light up in Cairo, Egypt.

Abu Dhabi, UAE also welcomes the new year with stunning fireworks at the Burj Khalifa.

A marvelous welcome of 2017 with an amazing fireworks show. A special thanks to everyone who made it tonight! #BurjKhalifa #MyDubaiNewYear A video posted by Burj Khalifa (@burjkhalifa) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:22pm PST

Here's a short clip of what we witnessed tonight. #BurjKhalifa #MyDubaiNewYear #NYE2017 @dubaitv A video posted by Burj Khalifa (@burjkhalifa) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:58pm PST

In London, colorful fireworks explode around Big Ben and the London Eye.

In France, people gather around Arc de Triomphe.

Les équipes de l'#ArcDeTriomphe vous souhaitent une douce et heureuse année ! #BonneAnnee pic.twitter.com/QuwEd3tsIE — Arc de triomphe (@ArcDeTriomphe) January 1, 2017

New York welcomed 2017 with the annual ball drop at Times Square.

The people of Brazil celebrated at the Copacabana beach.

