The Department of Tourism sticks to the 'It's More Fun in the Philippines' slogan but adds a twist

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) is sticking to its "It's More Fun in the Philippines" slogan, with a twist.

The DOT aired the first TV commercial for its new ad campaign on Wednesday, January 25, and it touches on one of the most important components of Filipino society – family.

In it, traveler Jack Ellis goes on an adventure to the Enchanted River in Surigao. There, a woman approaches him and says, "The fish are eating, so should you anak."

Later, Ellis approaches a man and asks what "anak" means, to which the man replies, "It means 'my child.'"

The ad ends with a quote from Jack: "When you're with Filipinos, you're with family."

At a press briefing on Thursday, January 26, Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo said that while they stuck to the "It's More Fun in the Philippines" slogan, they decided to level it up by focusing on the traits of the Filipino people.

This was done upon the suggestion of United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General Taleb Rifai, who said the slogan should answer why it's more fun in the country.

"Everybody has beaches. You can go shopping, you can eat anywhere in all places. But it's the Filipinos. You are different and you have to show that. And so we focused on that," Teo shared.

She added that the TV commercial is one of many that they've conceptualized with the help of advertising agency McCann Erickson. They hope to release more TVCs concentrating on other parts of the country.

The TVC above will be telecast during the Miss Universe pageant on Monday, January 30.