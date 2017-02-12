Want to go a romantic date but can’t go too far from the metro? Here are some ideas

It’s the weekend or your much-deserved break, and you want to go on a romantic date or adventure with your significant other, but would rather not have the hassle of traveling too far from the metro. Yes, it’s possible, with many options from the cliché but satisfying, to the novel and exciting.

Below are some ideas for dates in Metro Manila or just a few hours away to kick-start your date planning.

Go on a Manila walking tour.

The charm of this city never gets old, with striking heritage structures like Intramuros’ and Escolta’s, an an abundance of art and artifacts at the National Museum, and more.

Walk on Intramuros’ cobbled streets and take in the colonial buildings and churches. You can also start from Escolta if you have more time. Or, you can easily spend a leisurely day exploring the National Museum of Fine Art and National Museum of Anthropology.

Whether coming from Intramuros or the National Museum, head to Rizal Park in the evening for its colorful light and sound show. On weekends, the park’s fountains light up and dance to music.

If you come early, you can even just spread a mat on the grass, relax, and soak in the scenery around you. For a long-time and sometimes taken-for-granted attraction in Manila, Luneta is surprisingly alive and vibrant.

Watch fireworks together.

A seemingly cliché but arguably still enjoyable activity, watching together as the sky bursts in colors has its own brand of magic.

Every Saturday evening, Mall of Asia’s bayside usually has a fireworks show. And, every February and March, the Philippine International Pyromusical Competition is held, with extensive fireworks displays of two countries each Saturday.

You can brave the crowd to watch the fireworks up close, or find a spot to watch from a distance. Rooftop bars or hotel roof decks make for excellent viewpoints too.

Take a sunset or evening cruise along the bay.

Enjoy the sea breeze and the sight of the city’s skyline while you cruise along Manila Bay. You can choose a sunset or evening cruise; both provide great views of the city. The cruise usually comes with dinner. Jump-off point is from Mall of Asia’s bayside.

Our view for tonight's Christmas party! #cruise #manilabaycruise A photo posted by Tina Cabrera (@cabreratina) on Dec 9, 2016 at 5:41am PST

Have a relaxing staycation.

Stay at a hotel where you can just chill all weekend, with comfortable beds and great views.

Take a relaxing dip in a rooftop pool, where you can also enjoy the view of the city at sunset or during the evening. Then have a leisurely breakfast in the morning.

Have a spa date.

Have a couple’s massage and relax together as all the stress drains away from your body. Spa dates need not just be about massages. Some spas, like Luljetta’s Hanging Gardens and Spa in Antipolo, also have massage pools and infinity pools with breathtaking views.

Other spas like Nurture Wellness Village in Tagaytay offer glamping (“glamorous camping”) options, where you can camp with creature comforts like a soft mattress and electric fan, but with the campfire and the stars for company – and your date, of course.

Trek together to a beautiful scenery or view.

If you are up not just for relaxing but are also game for an adventure, hike up mountains or trek together to beautiful landscapes. The view on top is all the more beautiful when you reach it with the one you love.

If you are just starting out in climbing, mountains like Gulugod Baboy in Mabini, Batangas are recommended for gently sloping, not steep, terrain. The 360-degree view of mountains, islands, and seas make the trek worth it too! (READ: Gulugod Baboy’s all-weather beauty)

Get wet and wild at the river.

While romantic getaways are usually associated with the beach, rivers like Angat River in Bulacan make for a great romantic adventure too, plus an adrenaline rush. You can cruise along the river, kayak, jet ski, walk on a floating bridge, jump on a trampoline on water, and more. Activities are provided by the resort San Rafael River Adventure.

While beaches usually just offer a view of either sunrise or sunset, you can also take in both the sunrise and the sunset from the river, and can even choose to sleep by the river through glamping in a tent on a bamboo raft, which you can walk to from the resort.

Good morning from Angat River! #sanrafaelriveradventure #sanrafaelriver #iamtravelinglight A photo posted by Claire Madarang (@iamtravelinglight) on Nov 20, 2016 at 3:33pm PST

Enjoy your romantic date! Were you able to get inspiration from this list? What are your own ideas for a romantic date? Share on the comments below. – Rappler.com

Claire Madarang is a writer, traveler, and seeker who believes in traveling light, particularly in the inner journey. She is also a researcher and documenter. Her work and wanderlust takes her to adventures like backpacking for seven weeks and exploring remote islands and bustling cities alike. Follow her adventures, travel tips, and epiphanies at Traveling Light(link: ) and on her Instagram.