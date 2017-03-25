The popular Philippine beach ranks 7th on TripAdvisor's list

BORACAY, Philippines – TripAdvisor picked Boracay Island among Asia’s Top 10 islands. The island resort ranked 7th in the 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

TripAdvisor described the 4.5-mile-long Boracay as “small enough to navigate by rented bicycle or motorbike. But don't let its small size fool you – you'll have several excellent beaches to choose from. Yapak Beach is known for beautiful white shells; White Beach has picture-perfect sunsets; and Balinghai Beach is a secluded spot, perfect for honeymooners.”

“As long as you visit during dry season, you'll agree this is one of the best beach destinations in the world,” TripAdvisor added.

Bali, Indonesia held the top spot, while Thailand’s largest island Phuket came in second. Ko Samul off the east coast of Surat Thani province in Thailand took the 3rd spot, Koh Tao in the Gulf of Thailand got 4th place, and Lombok in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia was ranked 5th.

Gili Trawangan in Gili Islands, Indonesia came ahead in 6th place, while Langkawi in Malaysia took the 8th spot. Havelock Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands placed 9th, and Taketomicho Iriomote-Jima in Yaeyama-gun, Japan landed in the 10th spot.

Six hotels in Boracay Island were also among the Top 25 hotels in the country. The hotels were Shangri-La’s Boracay Resort and Spa (5th), Discovery Shores Boracay (7th), Villa Caemilla Beach Boutique Hotel (9th), The District Boracay (13th), Monaco Suites de Boracay (20th), and The Lind Boracay (24th).

Argonauta Boracay took the third spot in the country’s Top 25 small hotels. Mandala Spa and Resort Villas came in 9th place, while 7Stones Boracay Suites was ranked 19th.

The best islands, restaurants, hotels, museums, all-inclusive resorts, landmarks, destinations on the rise, and attractions were chosen based on the cumulative quality of reviews of facilities over the 12-month period.

The winners were announced by TripAdvisor on March 21.

In 2016, the Department of Tourism had targeted 1.7 million tourist arrivals in the island. And only last January, some candidates of the Miss Universe beauty pageant visited the famous Boracay beaches. – Rappler.com