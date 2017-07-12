Palawan earns the top spot for the second year

Published 7:21 PM, July 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Palawan has once again been named the World’s Best Island in Travel + Leisure’s ranking, maintaining its position on the top of the list for the second year in a row.

Travel + Leisure’s annual World’s Best ranking is determined by the magazine’s readers, one of whom has described Palawan as “the single most beautiful place on earth.”

Palawan, which came ahead of other beautiful islands including the Galapagos in Ecuador, Santorini in Greece, and Bali in Indonesia, also topped the World’s Best Islands list in 2013.

Palawan is where one can find popular tourist destinations like Puerto Princesa and El Nido.

The capital Puerto Princesa is known for being the jump-off point for tours of the famous Underground River, while El Nido town is seen as the homebase for those who want to go island- and lagoon-hopping. Coron, north of mainland Palawan, is famous for its wreck diving spots.

Boracay Island in Western Visayas dropped a spot from its 2016 ranking, taking the top third place. The bone-shaped island is known the world over for its unique, powdery white sand.

In 2016, Boracay saw its tourism spike to a record high of 1.7 million visitors, as well as numerous new developments, including a new mall which houses the island’s first cinema. – Rappler.com