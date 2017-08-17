7 activities near Metro Manila you can do this weekend
MANILA, Philippines – Another holiday weekend is coming up and whether you’ve got all the energy in the world, just enough, or no energy at all, we've got ideas to make it your best long weekend ever.
From binge-watching your favorite shows from a fancy hotel bed (for a change), to getting a luxurious spa treatment, to exploring the great outdoors, these last minute plans will help you make the most out of your long weekend, whichever way you decide to spend it.
Zero energy: Staycation in Poblacion
If you’re still recovering from a busy work week full of sleepless nights, and the last thing you want to do is make a long journey to an out-of-town destination, a staycation is the way to go. And where better than Poblacion, where the food options are endless and the nightlife is vibrant? Check out I’M Hotel, which has a snazzy acrylic pool you can spend the entire day in, and a spa on top of that. If your style is more sweet than sophisticated, check out La Casita Mercedes, a charming old house in the heart of Poblacion that now functions as a B&B.
I’M Hotel
7862 Makati ave. cor. Kalayaan ave.
755 7888
www.imhotel.com
La Casita Mercedes
5956 Enriquez cor. Fermina sts.
887 4385
lacasitamercedes.com
Zero energy: Pinoy movie marathon
There is no better long weekend to stay in the city, with Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino in full swing. Catch some awesome Filipino flicks while everyone else is trying to get away from town. The festival line-up includes some real gems, from family road trip films, to unconventional love stories, and a lot more in between. With 3 days off, you’ll probably be able to watch all 12 films, or at least come really close to doing so. The films will be shown in many local cinemas, so head to the one nearest you for schedules.
Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino
Facebook.com/fdcpppp
pistangpelikulangpilipino.ph
Just enough energy: Enjoy old heritage houses
It is truly a blessing to see our classical years beautifully reconstructed in a timeless place. Breathe in the wonders of Las Casas Filipinas De Acuzar and spend a peaceful Holy Week with us. Avail our Holiest Deal to get 18% off on your stays this Lenten Season. Promo valid for stays on April 10-12, 15, and 16. Book through our website http://www.lascasasfilipinas.com/. #MyLasCasasStory
If you have enough energy to take a walk, you can spend the long weekend checking out the pretty heritage houses in Bataan or Laguna. Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bagac, Bataan takes two bus rides and about 3 hours to reach, but the vast heritage complex and its collection of intricately detailed houses will make it worth it. Otherwise, you can take a shorter trip (about 2 hours drive) to the town of Pila, Laguna, where you can stroll down the streets around the town center to see all the pretty old houses – some of which are still occupied by the families of the original owners.
Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar
Brgy. Ibaba, Bagac, Bataan
332 5286, +63917 872 9361
lascasasfilipinas.com
Just enough energy: Qi Wellness Living in Tagaytay
We all know how busy the week after a holiday can get. Perhaps the best way to prep for the upcoming week would be to do a relaxing detox in this Tagaytay spa with its front row seats to a gorgeous Taal Volcano view. Aside from a pampering menu of reflexology and massage services, Qi Wellness also has bathhouse facilities that include a cold and hot soaking pool, as well as a steam shower.
Qi Wellness Living
Aguinaldo Highway, Brgy. Maharlika East, Tagaytay
+63917 522 6969
qiwellnessliving.ph
Just enough energy: Sandbox in Porac, Pampanga
Sandbox in Alviera is an adventure park for people who don’t actually have the energy to go on a full-on adventure. Its attractions are easy-access versions of adrenaline-pumping outdoor activities: a giant swing that goes 10 meters above ground, an aerial rope walkway, a 180-meter rollercoaster zipline, an “adventure tower” that includes a climbing and rappelling wall, ATV rides, and an outdoor archery range. Just a few hours away from Manila, Sandbox is particularly perfect for a day trip.
Sandbox
Alviera, Porac, Pampanga
+63917 803 3099
alviera.ph/sandbox
So much energy: Head to the Minalungao National Park in Nueva Ecija
Don’t let the proximity and accessibility of this destination fool you into thinking it’ll be a chill, easygoing trip. Minalungao National Park will test your wilderness wits. With activities such as river rafting, cliff-diving, and spelunking, you’ll definitely get that adrenaline rush you so crave.
Minalungao National Park
Sitio Minalungao, Brgy. Pias, Nueva Ecija
(044) 958 2874
facebook.com/generaltinio1917
So much energy: Camping in Zambales
If you’d like to visit the beach, it may be a little too late to book a room near it, but it won’t matter if you don’t mind pitching a tent. If that’s the case, then pack your gear and make your way to Zambales. It's close enough to get to easily from Manila but still gives you the feeling that you fell off the grid for the weekend. The campsites in Nagsasa and Anawangin cove are particularly scenic, and are just a boat ride away from Pundaquit Beach, accessible via tricycle from the town of San Antonio.
Nagsasa and Anawangin Cove
San Antonio, Zambales
– Rappler.com