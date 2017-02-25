CityMall will have a movie theater, a full-sized supermarket, and more!

MANILA, Philippines – A brand new mall has opened in Boracay!

CityMall opened its doors to the public on Saturday, February 25, with performances by Darren Espanto and Arci Muñoz.

Easily accessible by trike, CityMall is located in Barangay Yapak, past Station 1, in front of Fairways and Bluewater Resort.

It has around 25 stores on its two floors. On the first floor are stores like SM Savemore, SM Appliance, Ace Hardware, and a food court.

Among the restaurants at CityMall are Jollibee, Mang Inasal, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, and Highlands Coffee.

On the second is a cinema that is currently under construction and is targeted to be operational by April.

Here's a look at CityMall on its opening day!

CityMall is a project of CityMall Commercial Centers Incorporated, a joint venture of DoubleDragon Properties Corporation and SM Investments Corporation. – Rappler.com