Take your kids to play with giant Jenga, jackstones, and more games at BGC's weekly pop-up park!

MANILA, Philippines – Before apps and gadgets, kids used to have fun playing board games or running around on the streets.

These throwback board games and toys came to life on Sunday, March 5, along BGC's 9th Avenue, where parents brought their kids to the opening of Bonifacio Global City's (BGC) pop-up park called "High Street, My Street."

Before the opening rites began, excited kids were already playing with the giant versions of Jenga, jackstones, Snakes and Ladders, pick-up-sticks, and more, and parents were having fun teaching their kids how to play too.

Of course, some of the grown-ups had fun with the games too!

If you have kids – or are just a kid at heart – BGC's pop-up park will be open every Sunday of the year from 6 am to 6 pm, rain or shine. We recommend late afternoon or early morning visits to avoid the noontime heat.

Because it's situated in the middle of a street – along 9th Avenue, where it intersects with Bonifacio High Street – the road will be closed to traffic whenever the park is open.

Will you be checking out the "High Street, My Street" this year? Let us know what you think of the park in the comments! – Rappler.com