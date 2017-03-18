You can now fly from El Nido to Boracay and back!

EL NIDO, Philippines – El Nido and Boracay are now connected through a 45-minute flight via AirSwift! This means you can get your tan in El Nido in the morning and join the epic parties of Boracay at night on the same day.

Because two of the most beautiful and award-winning islands in the world are now linked, there's no need to fly back to Manila or Cebu just to get from one to the other.

AirSwift made its maiden flight yesterday, March 17 from Lio Airport in El Nido, Palawan. Carrying a cabin-full of mostly foreign tourists and inaugural guests, it was welcomed at Godofredo Ramos Airport in Caticlan with a water canon salute.

“We dreamed of this to happen for such a long time now” said Malay, Aklan mayor Ciceron Cawaling. “And the day had finally come for our tourists to have easy access to these great holiday destinations.”

Traveling direct between El Nido and Boracay has never happened in the past. Tourists had to spend more on airfares by flying back to Manila or by connecting to Mactan Cebu airport to make their onward connecting flights.

For holiday makers who have limited time but want to experience both islands, this new flight service truly saves time and effort.

Caticlan Airport manager, Cesar Chong was very happy to receive this development just right in time for the completion of its expanded airport infrastructure. Notably, big jets can now also land in Caticlan where it once only accommodated propeller aircrafts.

A short inaugural program was held right inside the airport that created a buzz among the waiting passengers. Many were excited and swarmed around the activity area. Some foreign backpackers instantly booked their return flights to Boracay too.

Commercial flights are officially set to start on March 19 with an introductory round trip airfare of P6,000. This price, inclusive of terminal fee is offered until further notice. It will fly four times a week, every Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Bookings are available at www.air-swift.com.

AirSwift is a Filipino boutique airline company that services premium island destinations like Batanes, Cebu, El Nido and now Boracay. It boasts of its fleet of brand new aircrafts that could carry up to 48 passengers.

AirSwift General Manager Alfonso Javier Reyes says, “we are small but we try so hard to make our beautiful holiday destinations closer, one island at a time”.

Soon, AirSwift will also fly to Sicogon Island in Carles, Iloilo. So if you’re dreaming of Islas de Gigantes and Buaya Beach, prepare, because this could be the flight you’ve been waiting for.

Having both El Nido and Boracay now connected is a paradise-to-paradise service. It truly brings a wonderful change in the way we travel on this side of the Philippines. – Rappler.com

Potpot has lived his life in polished suitcases and tattered backpacks. After having caught in a corporate blaze, he is now transitioning back into his flip-flop and beaded ankle journeys. He finds cultural festivals, indigenous art and quiet chats over coffee sensational. Potpot writes on Travel Trilogy and sometimes on in-flight magazines. Follow his adventures on Facebook and Instagram.