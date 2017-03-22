The National Planetarium offers free shows as it launches its new full dome projector

MANILA, Philippines – To celebrate the launch of its full dome planetarium projector, the National Planetarium is offering free full dome shows from March 24 to April 30.

The National Museum announced the free shows with a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 21.



According to their post, the full dome shows are available because of their upgraded facilities – their 1975 analogue projector has been integrated with a new digital projector by Goto. This hybrid projection is the first in Asia.

On March 24, visitors may access the planetarium, which is located between the Chinese and Japanese gardens in Luneta Park, through its Rizal Park entrance.

The planetarium show schedule, according to their Facebook post, is as follows:

Tuesday to Saturday

9:00 am – A Planet for Goldilocks

10:30 am – Hayabusa Back to the Earth

1:00 pm – A Planet for Goldilocks

2:30 pm – Journey to a Billion Suns

4:00 pm – Hayabusa Back to the Earth

Sunday

10:00 am – Journey to a Billion Suns

2:00 pm – Hayabusa Back to the Earth

According to the National Museum's website, the planetarium was a project of former first lady Imelda Marcos and was inaugurated in October 1975.

For more information, the National Planetarium can be reached at (02) 5277889 or nmplanetarium1975@gmail.com. – Rappler.com