See the bright costumes at the 2017 festival!

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Local and foreign tourists joined the biggest and most colorful celebration of Dinamulag Festival with the Zambayle Street Dancing Parade and Showdown on April 5 at the People’s Park, Iba, Zambales.

The Dinamulag street dancing started at around 4 pm at Iba Municipal Hall, and ended at the Provincial Capitol in Iba with a parade, while the street dancing competition was held at Zambales Sports Complex, to the delight of the crowd.

“It is our way of expressing our joy and fulfilment for having a bountiful harvest, particularly our very own mango and pride of Zambales,” Zambales Governor Amor Deloso said.

"Our province is notable, not only because it is blessed with the cleanest... endless beaches in the country, but also [because we produce] the sweetest mangoes in the world, our pride and very own dinamulag."

Second District Representative Cheryl Deloso-Montalla, who sponsored the event, awarded cash prizes and trophies to the Festival King 2017 Botolan Street Dancer, First Runner-Up Festival King Subic Ay Street Dancer, and Second Runner Up Festival King the Masinloc Stree Dancer. Botolan Street Dancer also got a special award for winning majority of the text votes.

Festival Queen 2017 was the Masinloc Street Dancer, First Runner-Up Festival Queen was the Botolan Street Dancer, and Second Runner-up Festival Queen was the Subic Ay Street Dancer.

Other awards were:

Ibaile (Iba) Street Dancer (Best in Production)

Botolan Street Dancer (Best in Music)

Masinloc Street Dancer (Best in Costume)

Masinloc Streer Dancer (Grand Champion or Best in Street Dancing

Subic Ay Street Dancer (1stRunner-Up)

Botolan Street Dancer (2nd Runner-Up)

Ibaile (Iba) Street Dancer (3rd Runner-Up )

Candelaria Street Dancer (4th Runner-Up)

Maloma San Felipe Street Dancer (5th Runner-Up)

San Guillermo Street Dancer (6th Runner-up)

Representative Deloso-Montalla and Vice Governor Angel Magsaysay said that this edition of the annual celebration will be the most memorable in the history of the province.

“This 17th Dinamulag Festival is our way of paying respect and homage to the rich natural resources of Zambales and [it] also serves as another avenue for taking a look back at the culture and history of the province,” they added. – Rappler.com