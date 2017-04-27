Four of the Philippines' islands are at the top of the 'Travel + Leisure' 'World's Friendliest Islands' list

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos are known for their hospitality, and it hasn't escaped the notice of tourists who visit the Philippines.

On March 31, Travel + Leisure (T + L) magazine released their list of "World's Friendliest Islands," which mentioned 4 of the Philippines' islands.

Boracay, Luzon, Cebu, and Palawan comprised the top 4 of the list, which named 15 destinations in total. (READ: There's now a Boracay-El Nido direct flight)

"While the politics of the nation have grown ever-more volatile, the people of the islands remain friendly to visitors exploring their scenic home," wrote Jess McHugh for T + L on the Philippines. "For many travelers, it's especially helpful that English is one of the official languages of the Philippines, and that islanders are so welcoming of tourists."

T + L's World's Friendliest Islands was part of their annual World’s Best Awards survey. For this edition, they surveyed their website's readers from November 2015 to February 2016, asking them to rate airlines, airports, car-rental agencies, cities, cruise ships, destination spas, hotels, hotel brands, islands, tour operators, and safari outfitters according to certain characteristics.

Here's the list of the World's Best Islands, starting with number 15.

Caye Caulker, Belize

Exhumas, Bahamas

Bora Bora

Paros, Greece

Moorea

Great Barrier Reef Islands

Bali, Indonesia

Fiji Islands

Tasmania, Australia

Ischia, Italy

Waiheke, New Zealand

Boracay, Philippines

Luzon, Philippines

Cebu, Philippines

Palawan, Philippines

What do the world's top 4 friendliest islands look like? Here's a peek!

Boracay

Luzon

Cebu

Palawan

– Rappler.com