Interact with polar bears, penguins, seals, and more creatures of the Arctic with the Philippines' first broadcast augmented reality experience

MANILA, Philippines – The summer may be bringing about scorching hot temperatures, but you can still experience the freezing Arctic – at least, through augmented reality.

A winter playground of faux snow sculptures and stuffed polar bears and penguins has now taken over part of Shangri-La Plaza's East Atrium. The set is part of the Philippines' first broadcast augmented reality (BAR) experience, which was launched on Friday, May 5.

It may look bare to passersby, but anyone standing in the middle of the set will see themselves interacting with polar bears, seals, penguins, and even whales.

@verntantuco The PH's first augmented reality experience will at Shangri-la Plaza from May 6 to June 4! #ShangBARExperience pic.twitter.com/B2JtYhM04e — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 5, 2017

The BAR experience at Shangri-La was put together by the augmented reality company INDE, which created a similar experience for the National Geographic Channel, and has worked with Universal Studios, Coca-Cola, and more.

BroadcastAR Augmented Reality for National Geographic Channel / UPC from INDE on Vimeo.



Participants in Shang's BAR experience can take photos as they see themselves on-screen, but each interaction will also be recorded and photos will be emailed to the participants afterwards.

Shangri-La's BAR experience will be open from May 6 to 21, and tickets can be redeemed at the mid-level 2/3 of the East Atrium by presenting a minimum single receipt purchase of P500. Tickets should be redeemed on the same day the purchase was made.

Will you be checking out Shang's BAR experience and playing with the penguins this month? Let us know what you think in the comments! – Rappler.com