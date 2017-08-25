Tara na sa Quezon! The grand parade is on August 27

Published 7:00 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - It's the time of the year where people get together in Lucena, Quezon to celebrate a week-long 'Niyogyugan Festival,' a feast of thanksgiving for the bountiful harvest of coconuts which symbolizes the "tree of life".

From the two words “niyog” (coconut) - Quezon's main agricultural product and “yugyog” (to shake or move), the festival showcases the province’s culture and natural bounty.

The weeklong festivity is composed of several events such as Niyogyugan Investment forum, Niyogyugan Quezon Kusineros (cooking competition), Karosa ng Niyog (Float Competition), the Bb. Niyogyugan and many more. They also have "Araw ng Pamilyang Magsasaka" which will recognize all the farmers in the province, and "Araw ng mga Guro" for the teachers.

Festivals such Pahiyas of Lucban, Tagultol of Atimonan, Arana't Baluarte of Gumaca, Maubanog of Mauban, and many more, are also part of the celebration. Here's a glimpse of the booths for the booth exposition:

The Niyogyugan festival aims to unite all municipalities of Quezon and promote the coconut industry as well as other local delicacies and products.

On August 19, Quezon Province celebrated the 139th birthday of the late president, Manuel L Quezon.

The province held its Quezon Medalya ng Karangalan Awards where five outstanding residents received recognition in their respective fields: Rev. Fr. Joseph Faller for public service and community development, Francisco P. Rubio for agriculture, Ronel F. Roces for arts and culture, Maria Nova Villianueva Veluz for business, and Flocerpina Eroa Oliveros for education, while Noelle Conchita Corazon Zoleta-Mañalac received a special award for sports.

Last day of the festival is on August 27 for the Street Dancing Competition and Grand Parade.- Rappler.com