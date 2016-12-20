VIRAL: Jollibee helps elderly lady cross the street

Many netizens find the act adorable, posting their praises and admiration for the unknown hero for his selfless deed

MANILA, Philippines – A heartwarming video about a fast-food chain mascot helping an elderly lady cross the street is quickly gaining attention in social media.

As seen in the viral video, the unidentified good samaritan wearing the iconic Jollibee mascot approached the old woman who was seemingly having difficulty crossing the street and offered his help. The old lady gladly accepted the mascot’s offer, while he held her hand across the bustling street.

The video, posted on Sunday afternoon, December 18, already has 273,000 views, 5,700 shares, and close to 6,000 reactions as of writing.

The Jollibee employee didn't hesitate to help the old lady despite the thick, bulky mascot costume the person was wearing, and even carried her purple rolling schoolbag while waving at approaching vehicles to let them pass.

Based on nearby establishments seen on the clip, the event took place at Santana Grove in San Antonio, Parañaque, Metro Manila.

Many netizens found the act adorable, posting their praises and admiration for the unknown hero for his selfless deed. Some netizens even wished for the mascot’s promotion.

"This is the reason I'm proud to always say that I (was a) Jollibee mascot for 6 years (in) all Cebu branches," another netizen, Mike Marigomen, said.

Shean Molera-Dysangco took the video while inside their vehicle. She was so ecstatic upon seeing the kind gesture.

Rappler intern Enrico Belga Jr is a senior AB Mass Communication student from Centro Escolar University.