WATCH: A crowdfunding platform for PH start-ups

By bridging the gap between idea and capital, The Spark Project is helping a new generation of entrepreneurs develop ventures that go beyond profit

MANILA, Philippines – Patch Dulay, founder and CEO of The Spark Project, is this year’s Industry Mover for the Move Awards.

The Spark Project is a crowdfunding platform for local businesses. Since 2013, it has raised over P4 million for 35 start-ups. Some of them might be familiar to you – Gouache bags, First Harvest spreads, and Risque shoes all received funding from Spark.

Start-ups play an important role in inclusive economic growth. “The more entrepreneurs that start up, the more employees or possible employment that could be generated from these start-ups,” Patch says.

By bridging the gap between idea and capital, Patch is helping a new generation of entrepreneurs to develop ventures that go beyond profit.

“In the past 4 years that we have been operating as a crowd-funding website, we have discovered a lot of really cool enterprises that are not just doing and making good things but also creating impact [on] society,” he says.

Patch’s next plan for The Spark Project is to go beyond Metro Manila businesses. He also hopes to bring the platform to the ASEAN region soon.

Inspired by the very businesses that he has helped, Patch has also launched his own social enterprise – Obrano Heritage Goods, a line of handmade, hand-stiched leather accessories.

“Millennials have a lot of energy and great ideas in them,” he says. “My advice to them is really, don’t be afraid to start.”

After all, it only takes a spark to get things going. – Rappler.com