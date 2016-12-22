VAT-free shopping for PWDs starting Dec 23

The new benefit is on top of the 20% discount PWDs are already entitled to under the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons

MANILA, Philippines – It's going to be a tax-free Christmas for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Filipinos PWDs can start enjoying their value added tax (VAT) exemption privilege on Friday, December 23, as part of the expanded benefits and privileges given by Republic Act (RA) 10754 or An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of PWDs.

The new benefit is on top of the 20% discount PWDs are already entitled to under the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons.

The new law covers the following establishments and services:

Restaurants

Recreation centers: theaters, cinemas, concert halls

Lodging establishments: inns, hotels, dormitories

Medicine stores and food for special medical purposes

Medical and dental facilities including laboratory and professional fees

Domestic air, sea, and land transportation

Funeral and burial services

Under the implementing rules and regulations (IRR), all establishments are required to place signages of the benefits so PWDs will know what they are entitled to. Subsequent purchases by PWDs on the same day in the same establishment are still subject to the VAT exemption and the 20% discount, the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) reported.

The law, signed on December 1, will take effect following the publication of the law's IRR in 2 major newspapers on December 8.

PWDs should take note, however, that double discounts are prohibited. If a PWD is a senior citizen entitled to a 20% discount, he or she will use only one of the privileges and will only get a 20% discount. – Rappler.com