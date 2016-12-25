WATCH: Girl wishes to be next Aeta teacher from her village

In early December, MovePH went to Sitio Burog Elementary School in Bamban, Tarlac, as part of the #ShareLove campaign. This is where we met Ericka Cosme.

TARLAC, Philippines – How far are you willing to go to get an education?

In Bamban, Tarlac, students of Sitio Burog Elementary School endure a long uphill walk to reach their school everyday. There's only been one college graduate from the town ever since.

This is where MovePH met Ericka Cosme, a 15-year-old Aeta student who wishes to be a teacher in her school someday.

"I want to be a teacher so that I can help the children here," Cosme said in Filipino.

There are 200 students in Sitio Burog Elementary School, with only 2 teachers and 3 classrooms. But this does not dampen the students' eagerness to learn.

"Even if others look down on us because of our curly hair, we don't allow them to bring us down. We continue to attend classes," Cosme added.

Areva Liwanag, one of the teachers in the school, said the community is very welcoming.

"It's more enjoyable to teach in remote areas because the people here are very supportive and appreciative. I think here I learned simplicity, and I appreciate how patient and diligent they are as students," Liwanag said.

In early December, MovePH went to the school to give the kids slippers, textbooks, and crayons as part of the #ShareLove campaign for the holidays.

The gifts will hopefully encourage the children to continue their studies. – Rappler.com

How are you sharing love this Christmas season? Let us know at move.ph@rappler.com.