How to observe a safe New Year

The Department of Health suggests ways to prevent firework injuries and stay safe on New Year's Eve

MANILA, Philippines – Last year's celebration to greet 2016 resulted in at least 932 cases of injuries. It was higher by 72 cases or 8% compared to 860 injuries in the previous year.

The record from December 21, 2015 to January 5, 2016 showed that up to 920 of the 932 cases or an overwhelming 98.7% were due to fireworks explosion. There was one reported death due to massive injuries from an exploding good-bye Philippines.

Only 10 cases were due to stray bullets and another 2 were due to firecracker ingestion.

As the country prepares again to greet another new year, the Department of Health (DOH) is targeting to minimize the injuries.

Here are some of the suggestions from the DOH on how to prevent firework injuries and stay safe on New Year's Eve:

Promote and participate in the community fireworks display in your area.

Celebrate a safe holiday with family and loved ones.

Use alternative noise-makers to welcome the New Year like car horns, cans, pots and pans, radio music, etc.

Join merry-making activities such as street parties, concerts, games.

Use the time to reflect on the lessons of the past year and make resolutions for a better 2013.

DOH reminded the public to keep children away from fireworks. Last year, 40% of those injured due to fireworks were children less than 15 years old.

It also reminded the public to only buy legal fireworks and stay away from unexploded fireworks.

Any type of fireworks, illegal or not, can cause injuries. Last year, 59% or 555 cases of the fireworks related injuries (FWRI) was caused by illegal fireworks and 277 or 29% were from legal fireworks. – Rappler.com