Emergency hotlines for #Nazareno2017

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is helping with the preparations for the observance of the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene on Monday, January 9, in Manila.

The NDRRMC called on the public to be vigilant as they observe the annual feast which is expected to draw up to 8 million devotees raring to touch or see a 17th-century mulatto image of Jesus Christ in a procession called the Traslacion.

Contact the following emergency hotlines for urgent medical needs and other critical reports. On Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, use the hashtags #Nazareno2017 and #Traslacion2017 when posting reports, photos, and video.

If any untoward incident happens, don't panic. Follow the orders of authorities deployed to the area.

The NDRRMC's efforts complement the preparations done by the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church), the Manila City government through its Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) through the Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MMDRRMC). – Rappler.com