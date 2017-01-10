The National Economic and Development Authority gives the public the chance to give comments and suggestions on the plan until 12pm of January 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The government has released details of its development plan which seeks to improve the quality of life of Filipinos by 2016.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) uploaded on its website on Tuesday, January 10, the different chapters of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) for the period 2017 to 2022. The document includes measures that hope to reduce jobless rate, underemployment, and poverty.

The public can share their comments and suggestions by clicking on the different chapters and accessing the feedback form for each chapter. Inputs will be accepted until 12 pm on Thursday, January 12.

“These will be considered in the finalization of the chapter write-up prior to its presentation in the 3rd Plan Steering Committee Meeting scheduled on January 16, 2017,” NEDA said in a statement.

“We invite the public once again to contribute to this very important conversation, which is about translating our collective vision into concrete actions,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said.

What is the Philippine Development Plan?

The PDP lays down the current administration’s plans, reforms, policies, and targets to address issues and concerns of the country.

In 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered NEDA to draft a new PDP and to ensure the participation of all sectors in its formulation.

Under the Duterte administration, the PDP will include policies, programs, and activities that are anchored on the AmBisyon Natin 2040, a 25-year, long-term vision for development planning and its 8-point socioeconomic agenda.

PDP 2017-2022 is the first medium-term development plan anchored on a long-term vision that has also undergone methodical public consultations, according to NEDA.

“The three pillars of the next Philippine development plan are Malasakit (compassion), Pagbabago (change), at Kaunlaran (prosperity). These will be supported by a strong foundation in national peace and security, strategic and accelerated infrastructure development, resiliency, and ecological integrity,” Pernia said.

In November 2016, NEDA conducted a series of intensive consultations in the 17 regions of the country to get inputs from the the legislature, executive agencies, local government units, business sector, academe, and civil society.

The draft plan has 7 parts, divided into 22 chapters:

Introduction (with Overview and Framework)

Enhancing the Social Fabric (Malasakit)

Reducing Inequality in Economic Development Opportunities (Pagbabago)

Increasing Potential Growth (Kaunlaran)

Enabling and Supportive Economic Environment

Foundations for Inclusive and Sustainable Development, and Moving Forward

MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm will help the government in crowdsourcing inputs for the PDP. – Rappler.com