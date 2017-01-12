Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and this year's contestants will be riding on a flower-decorated floats from Upper Session Road to the Baguio Country Club on January 18

MANILA, Philippines – Baguio City's main thouroughfare Session Road will be closed on January 18 from 8 am to 12 nn for the Miss Universe parade happening in the city, the Office of Civil Defense Cordillera Administrative Region (OCD-CAR) announced on Thursday, January 12.

"The visiting Miss Universe delegates and reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach will be riding on a flower-decorated float from Upper Session Road to the Baguio Country Club (BCC)," according to the OCD-CAR.

Wurtzbach and the contestants will be escorted by street dancers who will perform along the 3-kilometer parade route,

According to the office, Baguio Mayor Mauricio Domogan ordered the road closure.

The temporary closure will affect both lanes of upper Session Road from the Session Rotunda to its junction with Military Cut-Off and Loakan roads, and both lanes of South Drive Road.

A few candidates have started arriving in Manila, while Miss Universe Organization representatives and reigning Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach are set to be in the country for the month-long event. (READ: Miss Universe 2016: Everything you need to know about the pageant)

Baguio City, the country's summer capital, is one of the pageant destinations. All the events will lead up to the coronation night which will be held on Monday, January 30, at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena at 8 am. – Rappler.com