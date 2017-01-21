Contact the following emergency hotlines for urgent medical needs and other critical reports

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of Civil Defense regional office in Region VI (OCD VI) called on the public to be vigilant even as they celebrate the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo on Sunday, January 22.

The festival, which is annually celebrated on the 4th of January, is expected to draw thousands of Señor Sto Niño (Holy Child Jesus) devotees and visitors.

Organizers of the festival had earlier requested for the shutdown of cellular signals for a "peaceful and orderly celebration of the Dinagyang Festival."

If any untoward incident happens, don't panic and follow the orders of authorities deployed to the area, OCD VI said on the eve of the festival, January 21.

The public can also contact the following emergency hotlines for urgent medical needs and other critical reports.

According to OCD VI, staging sites were set up in the following areas:

North Mandurriao near SM City Iloilo

Esplanade

Freedom Park

Responders who are ready to help include the Iloilo City Emergency Responders (ICER), Philippine National Police (PNP), the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Department of Health (DOH), and the Philippine Red Cross.

Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog earlier said that "the festival is not only meant to showcase the rich heritage and colorful history of Iloilo, but to celebrate the passionate devotion of the Ilonggos to Señor Sto Niño (Holy Child Jesus)."

Highlights of the festival include the fluvial procession, fireworks competition, Kasadyahan competition, and the Ati competition. – Rappler.com