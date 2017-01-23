The unique structure of the tricycles in Pagadian City allows drivers to ride through the city's hilly terrain

PAGADIAN CITY, Philippines – Tricycles in Pagadian City are unique. Those that ply in the regional center of Zamboanga Peninsula are inclined at an angle of 20 to 40 degrees.

There is a reason behind this. The design enables drivers to negotiate the city's steep roads.

Pagadian City, which also known in the country as the "Little Hong Kong of the South," is the host of the National Schools Press Conference 2017, the annual campus journalism competition organized by the Department of Education (DepEd).

– Rappler.com