PAGADIAN CITY, Philippines – After a grueling 4-day competition among the Philippines' best campus journalists, winners of the 2017 National Schools Press Conference in the elementary level were announced on Wednesday, January 25.

Reigning champion Calabarzon remained the top contender, gaining the top spot in 7 radio broadcasting contests. The region was hailed as the top-performing region in the elementary division after dominating both individual and group events.

Department of Education (DepEd) Assistant Secretary Tonicito Umali urged the aspiring journalists to use their talents to help bring about change.

"Let us be instruments of change. Let us use our abilities to start change now and strengthen freedom of information through campus journalism," Umali said in Filipino.

Below is the full list of the winners in the #NSPC2017 elementary division:

Individual Events:

News Writing:

CAR - Catherine Batay-an (Baguio City) Region I - Ephraim Tejada (Ilocos Sur) Region VI - Chelize Sionosa (Iloilo) MIMAROPA - Corinth Garcia (Palawan) Region II - Nicole Joy Tarun (Isabela) MIMAROPA - Michelle Villanueva (Occ Mindoro) CAR - Andrei Alexus Calbid

Editorial Writing:

CALABARZON - Mi Jung Pak (Binan City) CALABARZON - John Paul Anyayahan (Batangas City) Region III - Princess Fionah Vergel (Bulacan) Region II - Catrine Riguis (Cagayan) CARAGA - Joaquin Ferolino (Agusan del Sur) CARAGA - Ram Dizon (CARAGA) Region X - Christine Ligutom (Ozamiz City)

Feature Writing:

CALABARZON - Gianne Pasao (Cavite) Region VI - Allysa Mae Marquez (Iloilo City) NCR - Nicci Alessandra Nicolas (San Juan) NCR - Alexis Fernandez (Mandaluyong City) Region IX - Vernise Blancia (Pagadian City) Region III - Jett Bartolome (Munoz City) Region XII - Lady Rain Mendoza (Kidapawan City)

Copyreading and Headline Writing

CALABARZON - Reveine Marquez (Batangas City) Region I - Phyline Calubayan (San Fernando City) NCR - Michael Kenshin Mendoza (Manila) Region X - Preach Love Paulican (Valencia City) CALABARZON - Alexis Ojera (Cavite) Region VII - Von Gerard Fortuito (Cebu) Region VIII - Excel Ignacio (Catbalogan City)

Pagsulat ng Balita:

NIR - Flaire Tuvalles (Kabankalan City) Region I - Janz Andrie Rodillas (Vigan) Region II - Yeshanny Timbas (Cagayan) Region X - Prince Tala (Tagum City) NCR - Dane Lois Unlayao (Valenzuela City) MIMAROPA - Louella Evora (Oriental Mindoro) Region V - Valerie Estrella (Catanduanes)

Pagsulat ng Editoryal:

NIR - Alexa Therese Chua (Bacolod) Region V - John Carlo Oclares (Catanduanes) Region IX - Lorraine Tumale (Pagadian City) Region IX - Novamae Dandoh (Zamboanga del Sur) NIR - (Joelle Soguilon (Bago City) Region III - Fritz Fonte (San Jose del Monte City) Region II - Shaniah Maguddayao (Cagayan)

Pagsulat ng Lathalain

CALABARZON - Angel Kyla Andres (Cavite) CALABARZON - Erich Barnes (Imus City) Region XI - Zenith Solilap (Tagum City) Region XI - Allysa Oropel (Digos City) Region XI - Angela Hingo (Davao City) Region VI - Fatime Sanguilos (Iloilo) Region II - Jasmine Pearl Albano (Isabela)

Pagsulat ng Ulo ng Balita

Region X - Fenche Panares (Valencia City) Region XII - Denielle Buenaflor (Cotabato) Region XII - Alaisah Usman (Sultan Kudarat) CALABARZON - Alejandro Memije (Cavite) Region IX - Kier Cabrera (Pagadian City) Region I - Anthony Mendoza (San Fernando City) MIMAROPA - Kie Esmundo (Occidental Mindoro)

Sports Writing:

Region II - Sean Angelo Tunggul (Tuguegarao) Region I - Kresja Munoz (San Carlos City) Region III - Richmonde Conocido (Bataan) Region II Lord Benedick Fernandez (Ilagan City) CALABARZON - Jasper Miko Aspiras (Cavite) Region VII - John Rapisora (Cebu) CAR - Adrian Yadao (Baguio City)

Science and Technology Writing:

NCR - Rolen Muana (Quezon City) Region V - Renato Bolo III (Sorsogon City) Region I - Eduard Laroco (Pangasinan) CALABARZON - Kurt Nolasco (Rizal) Region III - Angeli Villamor (Bulacan) Region XII - Sophia Gador (Cotabato) NIR - Archie Sales Jr (La Carlota City)

Editorial Cartooning:

NCR - Angel Anne Credo (Quezon City) Region III - Aenne Llanes (Angeles City) Region III - Ryan Dultra (Bulacan) CARAGA - Christian Ramirez (Butuan City) Region III - Daniel Pineda (Pampanga) CALABARZON - Wilson Salino (Imus City) Region VII - Rafael Padayogdog (Dalisay City)

Photojournalism:

Region IX - Rey Villaverde (Dipolog City) Region VIII - Christ Bent Noble (Leyte) Region IX - Rhojoane Rhakje Cadampay (Zambanga Sibugay) Region VI - Jai Kahlil Prado (Aklan) CALABARZON - Sean Cunanan (Cavite) MIMAROPA - Sebastian Estrada (Puerto Princesa City) Region XII - Jerica Ducuyin (Saranggani)

Pagsulat ng Balitang Pampalakasan:

Region III - John Paul Pillazar (Bulacan) MIMAROPA - Hazel Laguio (Oriental Mindoro) Region XI - Clarence Aseman (Tagum City) NCR - Gwyneth Santos (Pasay City) NCR - Laurence Panque (Paranaque) Region III - Noel Raynon Isip (Pampanga) Region VIII - Xyryll Taneo (Ormoc City)

Pagsulat sa Agham at Teknolohiya:

Region VI - Mary Grace Levera (Iloilo) Region X - Rosel Potestas (Ozamiz City) CALABARZON - Vixen Berongoy (Cavite) CALABARZON - Josha Sanchez (Bacoor City) Region XII - Nikaela Regant (General Santos City) Region V - Lance Clemente (Legazpi City) CALABARZON - Justine Boragay (Cavite)

Editoryal Kartuning:

Region III - Angelou Legaspi (San Fernando City) CALABARZON - Renz John Garcia (Sta Rosa City) Region VII - James Torrecosa (Toledo City) Region X - Jubailah Abucay (Iligan City) Region III - Matthew Mangahas (Bulacan) Region XI - Gabrielle Alerta (Davao City) Region X - Zarnico Ibo (Bukidnon)

Pagkuha ng Larawang Pampahayagan:

CAR - Raztine Picpican (Baguio City) Region II - Yamel Crisostomo (Quirino) Region I - Eohraim Baptista (Ilocos Sur) MIMAROPA - Jowanalythe Toledo (Puerto Princesa) NCR - Dannah Romero (Mandaluyong City) Region IX - Savanah Nur (Zamboanga City) Region VIII - Nymph Lapuz (Leyte)

Collaborative Desktop Publishing (English):

Region III (Cabanatuan City) Region VI (Antique) Region IX (Zamboanga del Sur) CALABARZON (Cavite) Region I (Ilocos Norte) Region XI (Tagum City) Region VII (Mandaue City)

Collaborative Desktop Publishing (Filipino):

Region XII (Cotabato) Region XI (Tagum City) NCR (Makati City) NIR (Bacolod City) Region VII (Cebu) Region III (Cabanatuan City) Region VIII (Tacloban City)

Radio & Script Writing & Broadcasting (English):

Best News Anchor:

CARAGA - Vagne Lexeen Biasca (Bayugan City) Region XII - Justine Barrion (Koronadal City) NCR - Jewell Enaje (Mandaluyong) CALABARZON - Angela Maraan (Cavite) Region III - Gabriel Oliva (San Jose del Monte) Region V - Jovie Martinez (Iriga City) NIR - Leon Antonio Besar (Bacolod City)

Best News Presenter:

CARAGA - Patricia Tiu (Agusan del Sur) CARAGA - Bea Rica Calderon (Agusan del Sur) CARAGA - Zara Reyna (Surigao City) NCR - Charina Bernardo (Mandaluyong) Region XII - Mari Dormitorio (Koronadal City) Region III - Andrea Regala (SJDM) Region V - Princesa Montanez (Iriga City)

Best News Script (Group):

CALABARZON (Cavite) Region I (Dagupan City) CARAGA (Bayugan City) Region III (SJDM) MIMAROPA (Oriental Mindoro) Region II (Cagayan) NCR (Mandaluyong City)

Best Infomercial:

Region III (SJDM) CARAGA (Bayugan City) Region V (Iriga City) Region II (Cagayan) Region IX (Zamboanga del Sur) CAR (Ifugao) MIMAROPA (Oriental Mindoro)

Best in Technical Application:

Region III (City of San Jose del Monte) CARAGA Region (Bayugan City) NCR (Mandaluyong) Region XII (Koronadal City) Region V (Iriga City) NIR (Bacolod City) Region VII (Cebu City)

Radio & Script Writing & Broadcasting (Filipino):

Best News Anchor:

CALABARZON - Gian Nikole Rivera (Cavite) CALABARZON - John Amiel Dolor (Cavite) MIMAROPA - Andrea Sario (Oriental Mindoro) NCR - Chelsea Jemimah Gopo (Makati City)

Best News Presenter:

CALABARZON - Gwyneth Phoebe Ambion (Cavite) CALABARZON - Mia Ysabelle Baybay (Cavite) CALABARZON - Faith Tricia Love Bartolome (Cavite) CARAGA - Dale Yvnnah Sayago (Bayugan City) Region II - Princess Allysa Pacubas (Isabela) MIMAROPA - Reiah Shiri Diezmos (Oriental Mindoro) Region XI - Aiza Mae Ambo (Digos City)

Best Script (Group):

CALABARZON (Cavite) Region II (Isabela) Region IX (Zamboanga City) MIMAROPA (Oriental Mindoro) Region XI (various cities) Region I (Alaminos City) Region X (Ozamiz City)

Best Infomercial (Group):

CALABARZON (Cavite) MIMAROPA (Oriental Mindoro) NCR (Makati City) Region II (Isabela) Region V (Legazpi City) Region VI (Roxas City) Region I (Alaminos City

Best in Technical Application:

CALABARZON (Cavite) CARAGA (Cabdbaran City) MIMAROPA (Oriental Mindoro) Region II (Isabela) *TBC Region I (Alaminos) Region XI (Tagum City)

Overall Best in Radio Production (English):

Region III (SJDM) CARAGA (Bayugan City) Region I NIR (Bacolod City) CALABARZON (Cavite) NCR (Mandaluyong City) Region X

Overall Best in Radio Production (Filipino):

CALABARZON (Cavite) MIMAROPA (Oriental Mindoro) NCR (Makati) Region II (Isabela) Region III (SJDM) Region VI (Roxas City) Region X (Ozamiz City)

The top-performing regions in the Elementary division are the following:

Individual Events:

CALABARZON Region III NCR Region XI Region II Region X MIMAROPA

Group Events:

CALABARZON Region III Region XI Region V CARAGA CAR NCR

Over-all winners in the Elementary level:

CALABARZON Region III Region XI Region V NCR Region II CARAGA

NSPC is the biggest journalism contest in the Philippines organized annually by the DepEd. NSPC 2018 will be hosted by the Negros Island Region. – Rappler.com

Follow NSPC News for MovePH's full coverage of the annual schools press conference.