PAGADIAN CITY, Philippines – Campus journalists from Calabarzon marched to their region's historic 5th straight win as the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) 2017 held in Pagadian City closed on Wednesday, January 25.

As it did in the elementary division, Calabarzon dominated both individual and group events in the secondary level, emerging as the overall champion of the grueling 4-day competition among the Philippines' best campus journalists.

Region III (Central Luzon) and Region XI (Davao) placed second and third among the top performing regions, respectively.

Below is the full list of the winners in the NSPC 2017 secondary division:

News Writing:

CALABARZON - Limuel Limbago (Rizal) Region XII - Rhoda Ebad (Saranfani) Region XI - Justynne Keigh Dabo (Tagum City) Region II - Frans Garamaje (Tuguegarao) CARAGA - Alie Peter Galeon (Bayugan City) Region X - Earl Joy Lopina (Camiguin) CAR - Marishel Base (Mountain Province)

Editorial Writing:

Region VII - Irina Chua (Mandaua City) Region XI - Jaecian Cesar (Davao City) Region XII - Nicole Moscoso (Tacurong City) Region VII - Jan Emmanuel Alonzo (Toledo City) Region VIII - Claire Angelie Gabisay (Biliran City) NIR - Sophia Cantiller (Silay City) Region III - Marian Ballesteros (San Jose del Monte)

Feature Writing:

Region III - Regine Villafuerte (Tarlac City) MIMAROPA - Jubil Binas (Oriental Mindoro) Region V - Vitus Moron (Albay) Region II - Lester Dave Pua (Isabela) CAR - Patricia Razon (Baguio City) CALABARZON - Emirie Advincula (Imus City) Region IX - HEaven AJ Madrangca (Zamboanga del Sur)

Copyreading and Headline Writing:

Region III - Maria ALanis Tenorio (Bulacan) Region VIII - Britney Sarmen (Maasin City) Region II - Emily Francisco (Cagayan) NCR - Georgie Cudia (Manila) CARAGA - Regia Zoleta (Agusan del Norte) Region VII - Marianne Mendoza (Mandaue City) Region X - Jerome Aparri (Iligan City)

Pagsulat ng Balita:

Region II - Wendel Viernes (Tuguegarao) CALABARZON - Jaira Pancho (Cavite) Region II - Regie Estrada (Cagayan) CALABARZON - Abegail Batieco (Lucena) MIMAROPA - Ellah Daniot (Calapan) Region I - Trixia Anne Nefalar (Ilocos Norte) NIR - Alyssa Pojas (Negros Occidental)

Pagsulat ng Editoryal:

Region XII - Kathleen Sabanate (General Santos) Region III - Ronaldo Galvez Jr (Malolos) CARAGA - Moniera Planas (Butuan) CALABARZON - Nina Myka Arceo (San Pablo) Region XI - Trisha Lopina (Davao City) Region VI - Samantha Abella (Capiz) Region VIII - Christine Barongo (Catbalogan)

Pagsulat ng Lathalain:

Region XII - Angelou Giron (Koronadal City) CALABARZON - Johndel Lazarte (Laguna) MIMAROPA - Edvan Jasmyne Raymundo (Calapan) CALABARZON - Jhames Sabellano (Imus) Region VIII - Cecil Solidon (Borongan) Region V - Justine Tataro (Camarines Sur) CAR - Crystelle Tomilas (Baguio)

Pagwawasto at Pag-uulo ng Balita:

Region I - Erson Natividad (Alaminos) CARAGA - John Dave Deroca (Cabadbaran) Region III - Fredelito Liquigan Jr (Nueva Vizcaya) CARAGA - Lerry Demetrio (Agusan del Sur) Region XII - Ira Bagaforo (Koronadal City) Region X - Christine Madjos (Tangub) CALABARZON - Jazz Ilao (Cavite)

Sports Writing:

Region X - Mary Grace Gorre (Ozamiz City) Region X - Rico Leibling (Camiguin) CALABARZON - Tom Joel Paliangayan (Laguna) Region V - Felimon Gozun Jr (Iriga City) Region II - John Mar Valdez (Ilagan City) Region VII - Kristine Cutanda (Bohol) CARAGA - Christian Salvana (Agusan del Sur)

Science and Technology Writing:

CALABARZON - Alodia Baisas (Binan City) NCR - Jose Sealtiel Cruz (Malabon) Region XI - Mariebella Annika Questo (Tagum City) CARAGA - Marcel Ratonel (Surigao del Sur) CALABARZON - Krisanne Sanchez (Cavite) NCR - Euwie Desabayla (Caloocan) NCR - Jerlyn Diosel Besas (Quezon City)

Editorial Cartooning:

CALABARZON - Reymar Bulanon (Calamba City) Region XII - Neo Respicio (Koronadal City) Region II - Jenric Dela Cruz (Cagayan) Region III - Eddie Talens (Nueva Ecija) CALABARZON - Kenneth Galindo (Rizal) Region VII - Loie Guibone (Bohol) NIR - Ruxandra Velez (Dumaguete City)

Photojournalism:

Region I - Claire Tagasa (Ilocos Sur) Region X - Trisha Mae Arias (Bukidnon) CARAGA - Jea Regina Moleta (Dinagat Islands) Region IX - Kathleen Villarin (Zamboanga del Norte) CALABARZON - Madelle Casapao (Batangas) Region V - Jake Dela Justa (Camarines Sur) MIMAROPA - Bea Mae Punongbayan (Occidental Mindoro)

Pagsulat ng Balitang Pampalakasan:

Region X - Jeriza Cabasag (Misamis Occidental) Region XII - Kristel Boteros (Cotabato) Region I - Gio Rosario (Pangasinan) Region XI - Arvin Englisa (Compostela Valley) Region VII - Lovely Gomez (Cebu City) Region V - Elize Bausa (Sorsogon) Region III - Alissandra Conol (San Jose Del Monte)

Pagsulat sa Agham at Teknolohiya:

CALABARZON - Regina Llanillo (Cavite) Region III - Gia Gemeno (Olongapo) Region VIII - Jhon Philip Maloloy-on (Biliran) Region XI - Rae Ann Feguracion (Tagum City) Region V - Theolornie Hila (Sorsogon) CAR - Jinky Ga-ayon (Tabuk) Region VI - Reynold Sumido Jr (Iloilo)

Editoryal Kartuning:

Region III - Mark Lemuel Gonzales (San Fernando) Region III - Kevin Jake Ramos (Quirino) CALABARZON - Robert Borinaga (Laguna) Region I - Adrian Kyle Fernandez (Dagupan) Region VIII - Jobelle Calderon (Leyte) Region X - Remuel Dela Cruz (Bukidnon) NCR - Allen Irgola (Pasay)

Pagkuha ng Larawang Pampahayagan:

CALABARZON - John Metierre (Quezon) CALABARZON - Russel Cabillo (Calamba) NCR - Angel Ramido (Manila) Region XII - Gwyneth Evangelista (Sultan Kudarat) Region IX - Trixia Coleen Ochotorena (Dipolog) Region X - Diane Nicole Ytac (Ozamiz) NCR - Denise Infante (Mandaluyong)

Collaborative Desktop Publishing (English):

Region III Region XI Region XII CALABARZON Caraga Region VI Region VII

Collaborative Desktop Publishing (Filipino):

CALABARZON Region VI Region X Region III Region XI Caraga Region I

Radio and Script Writing and Broadcasting (English):

Best News Anchor:

CARAGA - Raphael Chavez (Butuan City) Region VI - Reymart Eufracio (Iloilo) Region I - Joan Reyes (Vigan City) Region II - Pere Maria Banicaua (Nueva Vizcaya) NIR - Mina Vanessa Saldo (Bayawan City) Region VI - Paule Castro (Iloilo) NIR - Jan Aaron Dela Torre (Bayawan City)

Best News Presenter:

Region VI - Gerlyn Joy Rojo (Iloilo) Region VI - Juliag Espanola (Iloilo) Region V - Kathleen Enesio (Sorsogon) Region II - Mozar Martin Abubakar (Nueva Vizcaya) MIMAROPA - Agnes Ysabel Gana (Oriental Mindoro) Region I - Joan Reyes (Vigan City) Region IX - Aliah Joyce Mahinay (Pagadian City)

Best Script:

Region III Region VI Region XI CALABARZON NCR Region XII Caraga

Best Infomercial:

Region VI Region V Region X Region III Region I Caraga CALABARZON

Best in Technical Application:

Caraga NCR Region V Region XI Region II Region VIII Region X

Radio and Script Writing & Broadcasting (Filipino):

Best News Anchor:

Region II - Alfonso Anes (Ilagan City) Region XI - Vince Astillo (Tagum City) Region II - Jomild Balao (Ilagan City) Region XI - Michel Tumulak (Davao City) Region X - Xenia Claire Catedral (Ozamiz City) MIMAROPA - Travis Luke Solancho (Calapan City) NCR - Jerusha Japzon (Mandaluyong)

Best News Presenter:

Region XI - Celnie Tandoc (Tagum City) Region XI - Odyssa Estrada (Tagum City) CALABARZON - Ella Jane Mira (Quezon) Region II - Kazer Joshua Galindon (Ilagan City) CAR - Joshua Ben Galaboc (Baguio City) Region II - Hannah Jean Sanggo (Ilagan City) Region II - Carla Yvon Mallannao (Ilagan City)

Best Script:

Region IX Region III Region I Caraga Region V NCR Region XI

Best Infomercial:

Region II Region IX Region X Caraga NIR MIMAROPA Region XI (Davao)

Best in Technical Application:

Region VI Region III Caraga NCR MIMAROPA Region X CAR

Overall Best in Radio Production (English):

Region VI (Western Visayas) Caraga Region III Region X CALABARZON Region I NCR

Overall Best in Radio Production (Filipino):

Region III (Cagayan) Region XI (Davao) Region IX NCR CARAGA MIMAROPA Region III

TV Scriptwriting and Broadcasting (English):

Most Promising Video Journalist:

Region X - Carteen Faculin (CDO) Region IX - Joey Claret (Dipolog City) CALABARZON - Airah Apulog (Cavite) Region XI - Elmer Cutin (Davao City) Region VIII - MAtthew Palacio (Leyte) MIMAROPA - Denver Permiter (Puerto Princesa) NCR - Renaldo Sabado (Mandaluyong)

Best News Anchor:

Region VI - Jethro Gerez (Iloilo) Region VI - Kate Larroder (Iloilo City) Region X - Fulgent Garay (CDO) Region VIII - James Ryan Ceballos (Leyte) CALABARZON - Shekina Viel Polorito (Cavite) Region X - Gelynette Heducos (CDO) Region IX - Briget Recocosa (Dipolog City)

Best News Reporter:

Region VI - Abby Penaflorida (Iloilo) Region IX - Aina PAngo (Dipolog) Region IX - Josephine Perlta (Dipolog) Region III - Ericka Ramos (Malolos City) Region VIII - Gorg Ryan Requiez (Leyte) Region X - Sophia Lee Yu (CDO) CALABARZON - Gian Paulo Santos (Cavite)

Best Script:

Region IX (Dipolog City) CALABARZON (Cavite) NIR (Bacolod City) Region V (Camarines Sur) Region X (CDO) Region VII (Cebu City) Region VIII (Leyte)

Best in Technical Application:

Region IX (Dipolog City) Region VI (Iloilo City) NIR (Bacolod City) Region II (Isabela) Caraga (Surigao City) CALABARZON (Cavite) MIMAROPA (Puerto Princesa)

Best in Development Communication:

Region V (Camarines Sur) Reion VII (Cebu City) CAR (Benguet) MIMAROPA (Cavite) Caraga (Surigao City) Region X (CDO) Region IX (Dipolog)

TV Scriptwriting and Broadcasting (English):

Most Promising Video Journalist:

Region X - Kyara Rabuyo (CDO) Region II - Jerico Musni (Cagayan) CALABARZON - Jhan Hagas (Cavite) Region VII - Patricia Tumulak (Cebu City) Region III - Paul Santos (Malolos City0 Region VIII - Angel Santiago (Eastern Samar) Region VI - Ruben Java Jr (Iloilo)

Best News Anchor:

MIMAROPA - Alfred Pantaleon (Occidental Mindoro) CALABARZON - Jhezzarie Doreza (Cavite) Region VIII - Edward Mercado (Eastern Samar) CALABARZON - Jethro Matthew Antenor (Lucena) Region V - Mutya Gulapa (Naga City) Region X - Angela Luardo (CDO) Region VIII - Cheska Queroda (Eastern Samar)

Best News Reporter:

NIR - Mary Joy Banzon (Dumaguete) Region V - Shakyra Cledera (Naga City) Region VI - Prescious Saddalon (Iloilo) Region VIII - Angel Santiago (Eastern Samar) CALABARZON - Jethro Antenor (Lucena) CALABARZON - Grace Patricio (Cavite) Region V - Frances Savilla (Naga City)

Best Script:

CALABARZON (Cavite City) Region VIII (Eastern Samar) Region XII (Cotabato Province) Region III (Malolos) Region I (Ilocos Norte) NIR (Dumaguete City) Caraga (Cabadbaran City)

Best in Technical Application:

NIR (Dumaguete City) ARMM (Maguindanao) Region VIII (Eastern Samar) Region XI (Tagum City) MIMAROPA (Occidental Mindoro) CAR (Baguio City) Region I (Ilocos Norte)

Best in Development Communication:

Region IX (Zamboanga City) Caraga (Cabadbaran City) CALABARZON (Cavite) Region VII (Cebu City) Region V (Naga City) Region XII (Cotabato) CAR (Baguio City)

Overall Best in TV Broadcasting (English):

Region IX CALABARZON Region VI Region III Region X Region VII Region V

Overall Best in TV Broadcasting (Filipino):

CALABARZON Region VIII Region XII Region III NIR Region I Region X

Overall Awards: Top-Performing Regions in Individual Events:

CALABARZON NCR Region XII Region III Region XI Region X Caraga

First online publication contest at NSPC

For the first time in the history of NSPC, Rappler, its civic engagement arm MovePH, and the Department of Education have partnered for the conduct of the Online Publication demonstration contest. However, the results for this category had no bearing on the overall team scores. (READ: Rappler X introduced at NSPC 2017 for online publication contest)

It is hoped that the lessons learned from this trial contest can be used to improve next year’s online publication category, when the points will actually count.

The following regions won the category:

Best in Online Publication (English):

Region V (Catanduanes) Region I (Ilocos Sur) Region III (Angeles City) Region XI (Tagum City) Region VII (Cebu City) Region VIII (Tacloban City) CAR (Baguio City)

Best in Online Publication (Filipino):

Region VIII (Tacloban City) Region X (CDO) Region VII (Danao City) Region VI (Iloilo)c MIMAROPA (Calapan City) Region I (Laoag City) NCR (Makati)

Department of Education (DepEd) Assistant Secretary Tonicito Umali urged the aspiring journalists to use their talents to help bring about change.

"Let us be instruments of change. Let us use our abilities to start change now and strengthen freedom of information through campus journalism," Umali said in Filipino.

NSPC is the biggest journalism contest in the Philippines organized annually by the DepEd. Next year's NSPC will be hosted by the Negros Island Region. – Rappler.com

