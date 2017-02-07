How far has the Philippine education system advanced in promoting – and practicing – inclusive education?

MANILA, Philippines – On Tuesday morning, February 7, Rappler talks to Jerome Zayas and Sarah Jane dela Rosa, inclusive education advocates.

Inclusive education is when children, with or without disabilities, take classes together. But how far has the Philippine education system advanced in promoting – and practicing – inclusive education?

Zayas is the founder of the Inclusive Development and Empowerment Agenda (IDEA), and is currently working on a research project on disability inclusive disaster risk reduction.

Dela Rosa is a 22-year old student of Doña Juana Elementary School in Holy Spirit, Quezon City. She has cerebral palsy and is fully included in a regular class.

