Through a poem, award-winning poet Joi Barrios calls on President Rodrigo Duterte to 'let the peace talks move on'

MANILA, Philippines – Through a poem recited in a video, award-winning poet Joi Barrios called on President Rodrigo Duterte to continue the peace talks between the government and communist rebels.

President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped peace talks with the communist rebels on Saturday evening, February 4.

Duterte made the announcement a day after he lifted the government ceasefire to match the declaration of the New People's Army (NPA). The communist rebels had wanted the talks to continue, however.

"I told the soldiers to prepare for a long war. I said [peace] will not come during our generation. I know them already," said Duterte.

He repeatedly said he sees no reason the talks could resume during his term, although later softened his stance to say he might reconsider – if there is a "compelling reason."

Below is Barrios's poem entitled "Ubusan ng lahi":

Bukas na liham kay Pagulong Duterte

Magkaubusan na

Ito ang inyong banta

Pamilyar na panata ng magkakaaaway na pamilya

Parang matira ang matibay

O kaya’y ubusan na ng lahi pagkat magkakatunggali

Mahaba ang kasaysayan ng pangako ng paglipol ng lahat ng rebolusyonaryo

Suyurin ang bundok, sipsipin ang dagat

Bawa’t isa’y makukubkob, bawat kasapi’y malalagas

Bansagan silang bandido o aswang at nang katakutan

Tawaging terorista ang subersibo

Hanggang maging katanggap-tanggap ang pagpaslang at pandarahas

Huwag. Hindi po sa tapatan ng armas ninyo mawawakasan ang himagsikan

Walang nakibaka nang para sa sarili lamang

May katuwirang ipinagtatanggol

May layon na isinusulong

May buhay na ibinubuwis

Pagkat ang nasa puso at isip ay lupa, ginhawa, laya

Para sa nakararami, sa mahirap at api

Para sa bayang payapa

Kung tatalikod sa mesa ng pag-uusap

Walang ibang hahalakhak

Kundi ang imperyalista’t pasistang nag-aabang sa inyong pagbagsak

Sa ganang amin, iisa lamang ang gabay, sa bawat hakbang

Kung kaya’t marahil walang takot sa bantang magkaubusan

Sa masa ay maglingkod

Sukdang buhay ang kailangang ihandog

Ipaghandog-handog

Ito ang panawagan:

Ituloy ang usapang pangkapayapaan

***

Here is the English translation of the poem:

"The threat to annihilate"

An open letter to President Duterte

This was your threat, Mr President:

To fight to the death

A vow familiar perhaps to feuding families

Let the last valiant one remain standing

Annihilate all enemies

This is the history we know

Always the promise to wipe out all revolutionaries

Comb the mountains, drain the sea

Trap them all, until they fall to the ground

Name them bandits and blood-sucking aswangs

Sow fear into the crowd

When subversives are repeatedly marked terrorists

Killings and violence become palatable to one’s taste

Better dead than red

Stop. Mortars and bombs will not stop the people’s revolt

No red warrior fights a solitary battle, for glory or fame

A true revolutionary defends justice

Death is sweet for the heart that dreams of land, equity, and freedom

In defense of the oppressed in the light of peace

Watch the imperialists and fascists as they celebrate and feast

Awaiting your fall from power

We know only what guides our every step

What is a threat when you know no fear?

Death is not a sacrifice for the willing

This is our call:

Let the peace talks move on.

– Rappler.com

