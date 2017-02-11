Paul Anthony Esguerra, 26, posted cryptic Facebook status updates before he went missing

MANILA, Philippines – The family and friends of missing school teacher Paul Anthony Esguerra have asked the public for help through social media to track him down.

According to his friends and relatives, Esguerra, a school teacher at the APECS School Marikina, was last seen late Sunday afternoon, February 5.

Michelle Mendoza, Esguerra's partner, said he was set to attend a birthday party and meet other friends on that day.

"He went home first in his family residence in Project 4, Quezon City. By 5 pm, he left wearing a checkered polo, maong pants, and black leather shoes," Mendoza said.

The 26-year-old Esguerra had posted cryptic Facebook status updates before he went missing.

The posts also revealed his last possible locations: Manila Bay and Nangka, Marikina City.

The family, who could not reach Esguerra because of barred incoming calls to his cellphone, has since filed a blotter report. They also sought help from the police and local authorities in Nangka.

On the same Facebook post, Mendoza pleaded to her partner to come home.

"You know that my love for you and our family will be greater. Dad, please come out and go home. Mahal kita. Mahal ka namin. Umuwi ka na (I love you. we love you. Come home)," she said.

For any information on Esguerra's whereabouts, his family can be contacted through these numbers: 09288514531/ 09204842005/ 09164181615. – Rappler.com

Angela Casco is a Rappler intern. She is studying at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines