MANILA, Philippines – Rappler's civic engagement arm, MovePH, and the University of the Philippines (UP) University Student Council partnered for a fun and equally engaging #NotOnMyWatch booth at this year’s Valentine-week UP Fair.

The theme for this year’s anticipated fair “Sabayan Ang Beat” is a play of words. "Sabayan" means patronizing mainstream and indie original Pinoy music (OPM) while expressing one’s self. "Sa Bayan," on one hand, means looking back at the advocacies uniting the university as a free community.

The official poster using the colors red, yellow, and blue, symbolize the most important beat of all – the beat for the people.

Here's the line up of performances for Tuesday, February 14.

Help us fight corruption!

This same beat will be championed at the #NotOnMyWatch photo booth, a part of MovePH’s advocacy campaign to commend good governance, and to fight corrupt practices and activities in government agencies.

UP Fair participants will be informed of MovePH’s anti-corruption movement and will be encouraged to contribute pledges to fight corruption.

Pledge participants will also have the chance to win smart phones and #NotOnMyWatch shirts.

"Hope in a Bottle" will also be available for purchase at the booth. The funds will donated to help fund the construction and improvement of classrooms in various locations around the country.

See you at the UP Fair! – Rappler.com