How do Filipinos express their love for one another? Let's count the ways.

MANILA, Philippines – How do you tell your loved ones that you love them?

Words are powerful and their meanings expand when they are translated in different languages.

On Valentine's Day, February 14, MovePH crowdsourced the different ways Filipinos say "I love you." There are more than 150 languages in the Philippines. That's more than 150 ways to express love.

Here are some contributions from our Movers across the country - from the Ilocano's "Ay-ayaten ka" to the Hiligaynon's "Palangga ta gid ka." – Rappler.com