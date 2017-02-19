CEBU, Philippines — In September 2016, around 30 Cebuano persons with different disabilities (PWDs) from the cities of Mandaue, Cebu, and Lapu-Lapu united to form the country’s first ever cross-disability dragonboat racing team.

The Philippines Accessibility Disabilities Services (PADS) Adaptive Dragonboat Racing Team consists of several amputees, polio survivors, blind, and Deaf. In spite of their physical disability, they chose to leave the confines of their homes, pick up a paddle, and pursue their passion for rowing. They also want to foster an inclusive PWD sports community.

"It's really not about entitlement. It's about what they can do as they are. This is not just for recreation, rehabilitation. This is something bigger — they know it and they are committed to it," said John Paul Maunes, Founder and Team Manager of PADS Adaptive Dragonboat Racing Team.

“Before, they were enclosed in the corners of their home. Now, they’re out here performing just like the other people without disabilities. Dragonboat is a very physical sport, but we don’t talk about disability, but about how we can conquer it and even beat other teams."