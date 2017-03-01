Since it officially became a registered non-profit organization in 1995, ChildHope Asia has helped more than 10,300 street children in Manila get a brighter future

MANILA, Philippines – Street children can have a bright future if they are rightly guided and provided with enough opportunities.

This has been the principal purpose of ChildHope Asia for the past 27 years.

ChildHope Asia is a non-profit organization that works to free children from working and living on the streets.

"We’re helping street children become productive members of society. The impact of our initiatives include organizing barangay councils for the protection of children, which monitor and follow up on the children in the communities to prevent abuse," Helen Quinto, Childhope Asia Assistant Executive Director, told Rappler.

ChildHope Asia has helped around 10,300 street children in Manila since 1995, when it registered as a non-profit. From 1998 to 2012, it referred around 1,428 street children to recovery centers.

Around 184 street children reunited with their families from 2006 to 2012. Three of their current street educators are former street kids. One of their kids even ended up getting a scholarship in Germany.

"The number one challenge that we encounter is the negative impression about street children. People think street children are hopeless and useless members of society," Qunto said.

ChildHope Asia offers so much more than basic education.

"We want a positive change for street children, especially in their behavior since they don’t get any guidance from responsible adults in the streets," Quinto said.

The organization provides temporary spaces where street children can feel safe and learn without fear of discrimination from others. They are also taught lessons on sanitation, reproductive health, and their rights as a child. – Rappler.com

