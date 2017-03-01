Tricycle driver Rannie Nunag receives an award from the mayor of San Mateo in Rizal for returning lost money and gadgets to the owner

MANILA, Philippines – Honesty is a rare find these days. You're likely to lose your valuables if you leave them unattended. But this is not the case in a town in Rizal, where Rannie Nunag, a tricycle driver, returned a bag full of money to one of his passengers.

For his honesty, Nunag received an award from San Mateo Mayor Tina Diaz during the flag ceremony on February 27.

This is the story behind the commendable act.

February 20 was a busy day for Facebook user Justine De Guzman's mother who had to withdraw money from a bank, buy groceries and food, and take care of her niece.



“Hindi available ang sasakyan namin [kaya] kahit hindi sanay si Mama, nag-commute na lang siya because we needed to use the money,” De Guzman shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday, February 22. (Our car wasn't available, but because we needed money, my mom commuted even if she wasn't used to doing it.

De Guzman's mother left her sling bag while commuting but only realized it an hour after she arrived home. Her bag contained more than P20,000, 3 phones, and identification cards.

De Guzman then began calling the cellphones while her sister looked for the driver who took her mom home.

“After endless calls, finally, someone picked up the phone,” De Guzman said. The person on the other end of the phone said: “Ma'am, sa inyo po ba 'yung bag? Saan ko po ibabalik 'to? Sa pinaghatiran ko po kanina?"

(Ma'am, is the bag yours? Where will I return this? Should II return this to the place where I dropped you off?"

Nunag's honesty gave her enough reason to restore her faith in humanity, De Guzman said.

“I honestly trust these people more than those who have more in life. Naniniwala rin kasi akong may mababait pa rin talaga (I also believe that there are still honest people out there),” De Guzman said.



Other tricycle drivers told De Guzman that this was not the first time Nunag returned lost items.

As of posting, De Guzman’s online post generated more than 188,000 reactions and has been shared more than 57,200 times. – Rappler.com

Do you have a similar inspiring story to share? Spread the word and write about it on X!

Angela Casco is a Rappler intern. She also studies at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP)