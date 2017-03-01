Advocates against capital punishment post messages that indicate where they reside, urging their representatives to vote against the bill

MANILA, Philippines – Many online users, took to Twitter and Facebook to oppose the death penalty bill that passed on second reading on Wednesday, March 1.

House Bill (HB) Number 4727, which seeks to reimpose the death penalty for several drug-related crimes, will now go through 3rd and final reading on Monday, March 6, before the House transmits it to the Senate.

Before and immediately after the measure was approved Wednesday night, advocates against capital punishment posted messages that indicate where they reside, urging their representatives to vote against the bill.

Below are some of the online posts:

death penalty passed 2nd reading..at nag-viva voce vote lang sila para sa napakacrucial na batas! kakarimarim na kongreso! #NOtoDeathPenalty — CJ (@cjlagarista) March 1, 2017

Sobrang klaro na watered-down yung batas. Para lang mahonor ang gusto ni President Duterte? #NoToDeathPenalty — Abdēl Hazziem (@iamziemoholic) March 1, 2017

Ako si James Velina ng Makati City na dating pro-death penalty ngayon ay bibigkas ng #NoToDeathPenalty dahil di pa ayos ang justice system. — James Romer Velina (@JamesVelinaLXIX) March 1, 2017

Mary Catherine Abenido Alvarez, from Moalboal, Cebu, of Cebu's second legislative district,saying No to the death penalty. #NoToDeathPenalty — cathy a. alvarez (@katipunera) March 1, 2017

Ako si Anthony "Tonipi" N. Paruñgao, taga-Marikina, at tutol ako sa pagpatay sa tao. #NOtoDeathPenalty pic.twitter.com/JCAU2qqti8 — Anthony N. Paruñgao (@tonipi) March 1, 2017

Ako si Viktor Fontanilla mula sa Cotabato City, at tutol ako sa pagpatay sa tao. #NoToDeathPenalty — V F (@vfontanilla) March 1, 2017

Many netizens noted that capital punishment must not be imposed while the justice system in the Philippines is not yet fixed.

Nag-Death Penalty pa, wala namang rape and plunder sa cases na papatawan ng parusa na ito. #NoToDeathPenalty — Sam (@thealmightysm) March 1, 2017

Ako si Yves Matthew Amodia, 22 anyos. #NOToDeathPenalty kay daghang research na ang nagpamatuod na dili kini epektibo na crime deterrent. — Yves Matthew Amodia (@yves_amodia) March 1, 2017

Death Penalty is just a superficial solution to deeply rooted problem #NoToDeathPenalty — Gory (@GregoryOpena) March 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo and her allies also registered their opposition to the passage of the bill.

Ako si @kikopangilinan ng Alfonso, Cavite at tutol ako sa pagkitil ng buhay ng tao. #NoToDeathPenalty — Kiko Pangilinan (@kikopangilinan) March 1, 2017

Ako si Risa Hontiveros, mula sa 3rd district ng Quezon City, & I say #NoToDeathPenalty dahil ito ay anti-poor — risa hontiveros (@risahontiveros) March 1, 2017

Ateneo de Davao President Fr Joel Tabora, SJ, a close friend of President Rodrigo Duterte, also called on legislators to junk the bill.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has denounced the House's move to restore capital punishment in the country, saying "no person is beyond redemption."

The party that herds legislators to vote against their conscience is not worthy of the Congress of the Philippines. #NoToDeathPenalty — Joel Tabora, SJ (@Joeltaborasj) February 28, 2017

Various human rights advocates and international organizations have earlier added their voices to the growing clamor to stop the revival of the death penalty in the Philippines. (READ: A lethal mix: Death penalty and a 'flawed', corrupt justice system)

However, other online users welcomed the decision of an overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives:

@jxanneczn death penalty prevents future murders. Death penalty is a definite plus for our society as a whole #YesToDeathPenalty — Kez (@kezshannen_) March 1, 2017

Ipinaglalaban nila yung HUMAN RIGHTS. Pero yung mga taong biktima ng mga krimen, paano yun? Hanggan awa lang ba? Lol. #yestodeathpenalty — R E G G I E (@rgg1994) March 1, 2017

it is now time #YesToDeathPenalty — Franklin Cemacio (@imfranky27) March 1, 2017

#YesToDeathPenalty Our children shld have a safe country to live in, need to implement this for crimes related to drugs, rape, murder etc — STLG (@stlg31) March 1, 2017

What is your stance on death penalty? Let us know on X! – Rappler.com