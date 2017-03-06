On March 8, International Women’s Month, Maria Ressa talks to Vice President Leni Robredo about what the government can do to invest in young girls today and end poverty by 2030

MANILA, Philippines – If women hold up half of the sky, they’re not getting the same opportunities and benefits as the other half.

This inequity is often cited by women’s rights advocates who assert that governments and societies worldwide need to do more to provide women with the same, if not more, opportunities to advance as men.

But a recent study conducted in the University of the Philippines in 2015 on the Philippine Demographic Dividend also shows that investing in the education of young girls can also reduce the gender gap.

The study estimates that investing in today’s 10 years olds could allow every ten year old girl today to earn almost 470,000 pesos more by 2030. This in turn could boost the country’s gross domestic product – a measure of total output of a country – by almost 30%.

Various studies also show that providing young women with reproductive health information and services would lessen the risks associated with sexual activity and maternity. (READ: Less poverty if RH law implemented earlier - NEDA chief)

In the Philippines, young girls everywhere will grow up to be the next generation of leaders, teachers, soldiers, and nation builders. But, the UNFPA says, more needs to be done today to help young girls reach their full potential.

