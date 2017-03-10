#BeTheBoss, #ClimateActionPH, #NowPH, and #PHVote #WonderfulPH all win Gold Awards in the PR Programs category

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler nabbed four Gold Awards at the 52nd Anvil Awards held at the Rizal Ballroom of Shangri-La Makati last March 10.

The following campaigns, which appeared under Move.PH and BrandRap last year, were recognized:

#BeTheBoss Awards (PR Programs on Sustained Basis for Entrepreneurship/Job Generation/SME)

#ClimateActionPH (PR Programs on Sustained Basis for Environment / Science & Technology)

#NowPH (PR Programs on Sustained Basis for Environment / Science & Technology)

#PHVote/#WonderfulPH (PR Programs on Sustained Basis for Digital Campaign)

The Anvil Awards, presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines, is the oldest award-giving body in the local PR industry.

The Gold Award is presented to “the best programs and tools that meet the highest standards set in each category.”

Harnessing technology for social change

Two of the winning campaigns emphasized the role of technology in nation-building.

Months ahead of the 2016 presidental elections, Rappler launched #PHVote in partnership with Globe, to provide Filipino voters with data, insights, and tools that would help them make an informed choice come voting day.

From December 2015 to March 2016, over 150,000 Globe subscribers participated in surveys to determine how technology and social media are influencing the people’s decisions. The SMS survey predicted Duterte’s win months ahead of other polls.

A content and social media series was also pushed out to crowdsource audience sentiments and illustrate the possibilities of a #WonderfulPH with the help of information and communications technology (ICT). The stories and social media posts earned over 79 million impressions.

From June to September 2016, Rappler, in partnership with PLDT SME Nation, hosted the #BeTheBoss Awards, the first fully-crowdsourced digital search for outstanding Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

On its 2nd year, #BeTheBoss received over 685 entries – 31% higher than the 2015 nominations count.

The search was complemented by a content series that offered relevant, practical advice for MSMEs. Stories reached over 300,000 page views and earned over 190 million combined organic impressions on Facebook and Twitter.

PLDT SME Nation also won a Silver Award for #BeTheBoss.

Social media for climate action

A pledge-gathering initiative and a series that highlighted the benefits of clean energy dominated the Environment/Science and Technology category of the Anvil Awards.

#NowPH aimed to promote a climate-smart lifestyle among the youth. The National Youth Commission (NYC), with the support of the embassy of France, USAID, and Friedrich Naumann Foundation, tapped Move.PH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, to help gather a million digital pledges from the youth.

The pledges were submitted to French President Francois Hollande, who presided over the 21st conference of the parties (COP21) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The campaign exceeded the goal of 1 million pledges, gathering nearly 3.6 million voices of support. It also received support from the government, when November 25 was declared “National Day for Youth in Climate Action” through a presidential proclamation.

“These were accomplishments beyond our imagination, but they were a showcase of the power of social media and of empowered young Filipinos,” said Dingdong Dantes, who was NYC chairperson during the campaign.

After COP21, #ClimateActionPH was launched to help Filipinos understand the urgent need to fulfill the terms of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Through a mix of social media posts, in-depth features, and interactive content, the campaign also encouraged netizens to do their part in reducing the country’s carbon emissions.

During Rappler’s full coverage of Green Convergence’s annual SONA (State of the Nature Assessment) in Dumaguete last April 2016, the live blog hashtag #ClimateActionPH also trended 3rd on Twitter in the Philippines.

Rappler’s entries to the Anvil Awards received top marks from a panel of judges and beat over 400 submissions from brands, media, and PR agencies. – with a report from Ana Cabanban/Rappler.com