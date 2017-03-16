It will carry the theme '2017 Palarong Pambansa: Converges Youth Power, Builds Sustainable Future'

MANILA, Philippines – The 2017 Palarong Pambansa will highlight the role of the youth in building a better future, the Department of Education (DepEd) said when it signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the host province of Antique on Thursday, March 16 in Pasig City.

It will carry the theme “2017 Palarong Pambansa: Converges Youth Power, Builds Sustainable Future.”

"This is one of the greatest Palarong Pambansa in the history of the department. We are very excited," DepEd Assistant Secretary Tonisito Umali said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Thousands of student athletes from elementary and secondary schools in the 18 regions of the country will converge in San Jose de Buenavista City from April 23 to 29 for the 60th edition of the Palaro. The biggest inter-school competition organized by DepEd is expected to gather more than 12,000 participants.

Antique's hosting of Palaro has inspired confidence among young athletes in the province, according to Governor Rhodora Cadiao.

"Our young athletes felt that if our small province could stage such a big event, they too could excel in their chosen endeavors," Cadiao said in a mix of Filipino and English during the MOA signing.

Albay hosted Palarong Pambansa in 2016, Davao del Norte in 2015, and Laguna in 2014.

What's new in Antique

In Antique, the Palaro will introduce new experiences to the participants, according to Umali.

Former demonstration sports like wushu, wrestling, futsal, and billiards will be turned into regular sports to be included in the tally that determines the overall champion for Palaro.

Aero gymnastics and dance sports have been put under the demonstration sports category.

For the first time since 1948, DepEd will give the "Palarong Pambansa Parangal," an award for a Palaro alumnus or alumna who can inspire young atheletes to excel in the field of sports.

Based on Republic Act No. 10588 or the Palarong Pambansa Act of 2013, the elementary level would have to compete in 15 games and the secondary level 17 games and 4 former demonstration sports.

For the first time, winners of the recently held National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) will cover the Palaro in partnership with MovePH, Rappler's citizen journalism and civic engagement arm.

Dubbed as the "Olympics of Campus Journalism," NSPC is the top competition for all young campus journalists across the country that is also organized by the education department. The 2017 leg was recently held in Pagadian City. – Rappler.com





