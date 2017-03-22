Join the #SharePH Summer 2017 contest and tell us about your exciting trip through blogs, photos, and videos!

MANILA, Philippines – This summer, share your adventure for a chance to get your work published on #SharePH, a Rappler travel section, and to win other prizes.

Winners will also take part in a free training workshop on multimedia content creation and receive trophies, certificates of recognition, and other special prizes.

Through blogs, photos, and videos, tell the story of your travel experience and join the #SharePH Summer 2017 contest organized by MovePH, Rappler's citizen journalism and civic engagement arm.

Your entries can showcase any of the following themes:

Nature and other destinations

Adventure and other activities

Food and local products

History and culture

X workshop

To orient the participants about the mechanics of the contest and to harness their skills, MovePH will conduct an online workshop on multimedia content production.

Basics of feature writing and travel blogging

Photography for mobile platforms

Video for mobile platforms

During the workshop, the contest's platform, X, will also be introduced.

Those in Metro Manila can attend the workshop at the Rappler Office on Saturday, April 1, from 1pm to 5pm. An online workshop will simultaneously be conducted via Youtube Live (by invitation only).

Participants will be trained as #SharePH Ambassadors. Those who are interested to participate should register by sending their names and contact details to move.ph@rappler.com.

Contest rules

Below are the general rules for the #SharePH Summer 2017 contest:

This program is open to all citizen journalists, campus journalists, and bloggers in the Philippines, aged 14 years old and above. Individuals must have valid Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Gmail accounts to join. Individuals must register via the Registration Form. Teams may have a minimum of 2 members and a maximum of 5. Each competing group should have a team Gmail account. High school students can participate under the team and individual categories for campus journalists. All entries shall be published only on X. Individual entries should be published on an X account. Team entries should be published on their X Publication. An X account or Publication should have a cover photo and description. The contest has three (3) categories: blogs, photos, and short videos. Entries may be in Filipino or English. All entries should cover any of the four themes. All entries – whether in print, photos or videos – must be original and must not contain plagiarized text and copyrighted images, sound, and video. Plagiarism will result in automatic disqualification and a perpetual ban from using Rappler X. Content published on X cannot be republished elsewhere until the contest is over.

Individuals and teams must fill up the Contest Entry Form for every new submission on Rappler X.

By entering the contest, participating individuals and teams retain the rights to their work while granting Rappler the right to use, repurpose, repackage, reproduce, and display their work in whole or in part for purposes of Rappler and its partners' campaigns. Rappler will notify the participating individuals and teams of such initiatives. Individuals and Teams must read and sign the Terms of Agreement. The contest will run from 8am, Sunday, April 2, to 12 noon of Saturday, May 27.

The first 100 contestants to register will receive Rappler planners. Click the links below to read the mechanics for the 3 categories:

The contest shall be judged by Rappler editors and multimedia experts. They will also help in mentoring the contestants.

What are you waiting for? Travel and promote your areas through #SharePH! – Rappler.com

Please read the Terms of Agreement for the #SharePH Contest. For questions or concerns, please contact move.ph@rappler.com.