Here is a spoken word poem which emphasizes that there are no limits to what women can achieve

MANILA, Philippines – Here's a question to all women out there: which of the Greek mythology goddesses and gods do you aspire to be?

In celebration of National Women's Month this March, we are sharing this video of a spoken word poem about Greek mythology, women stereotypes, and aspirations.

Entitled "Myths are only labels," this original spoken word poem by Roseball Toledo, a Broadcast Communication student at the University of the Philippines Diliman, aims to emphasize that there are no limits to what women can achieve.

Do you have a similar poem to share? Let your voice be heard and share your art on X, Rappler's self-publishing platform! – Rappler.com