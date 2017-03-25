The Philippines has been championing the switch-off campaign since 2008 and has topped global participation records from 2009 to 2012 – earning the country the title of Earth Hour Hero Country

MANILA, Philippines – On Saturday, March 25, individuals, organizations, private companies, and public offices switched off their lights to participate in the hour-long Earth Hour campaign from 8:30 to 9:30 pm.

The Earth Hour campaign anchors on the simple action of turning off lights for 60 minutes to deliver a symbolic message of shining a light on climate action.

Hundreds supported the Earth Hour campaign at the switch-off event held at the SM by the Bay, Mall of Asia Complex. The camp, which started at 4 pm, featured booths which tackled climate adaptation and mitigation efforts such as native tree planting, renewable energy technologies, and disaster go-bag preparation.

Last year, millions of people in over 7,000 cities and 176 countries joined the campaign. The campaign has grown in the past decade from the kick-off event in Sydney, Australia in 2007.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature, the Philippines has been championing the switch-off since 2008 and has topped global participation records from 2009 to 2012 – earning it the title of Earth Hour Hero Country.

Through the support of the Department of Interior and Local Government, the Leagues of Municipalities, Cities, and Provinces, the Metro Manila Development Authority, and other government partners, Earth Hour in the Philippines has always been a success. Each year witnesses a growing multi-sectoral support system, proving that more and more Filipinos believe in the message of Earth Hour.

