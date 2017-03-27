Female peace advocates from Asia and Europe gather in the Philippines for an international conference on women's public leadership in peace efforts

MANILA, Philippines – At 5 pm on Monday, March 27, Rappler talks to Irene Santiago, chair of the Bangsamoro Peace Accords Implementing Panel, and Jill Carr Harris of the International Gandhi Initiatives for Nonviolence and Peace.

Santiago and Harris, together with other female peace advocates from Asia and Europe, gathered in the Philippines from March 23 to 27 for an international conference on women's public leadership in peace efforts.

The conference promoted the Women's Peace Table (WPT), which pushes for women's meaningful participation in decision-making on peace and security. There are now at least 150 peace tables in 45 countries including the Philippines, where the idea started in response to peace talks on the Bangsamoro. (READ: Women launch movement for peace participation in Mindanao)

The WPT was formed in light of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, which "reaffirms the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts." The initiative also recognizes the persistent clamor of women to have a voice in peacemaking.

