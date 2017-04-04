Coldplay frontman Chris Martin visits a cancer-stricken fan ahead of the band's concert at the open air Mall of Asia Concert Grounds

MANILA, Philippines – On Tuesday, April 4, a dream of an avid Coldplay fan who is stricken with stage 4 cancer came true.

Ken Santiago lined up and bought a ticket for the Coldplay concert in Manila scheduled on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 as soon as tickets became available.

An enthusiastic fan of Coldplay, Santiago's favorite songs include 'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Adventure of a Lifetime', 'Hymn for the Weekend'. and 'Everglow'.

However, he had to give his ticket to his younger brother after he was diagnosed with cancer in February.

“He already turned over his Platinum ticket to my younger brother. He does not show he is sad, he said it's okay. But we can feel that he really wanted to be there. But due to his health condition that we cannot compromise. We, especially him accepted the fact that he can't be there in the most special concert of Coldplay for him,” Kheil Santiago, his older brother, shared in a Facebook post dated March 24.

On the same Facebook post, Kheil asked for help from other Filipino netizens to reach out to Coldplay. His request was simple: he hoped that Coldplay could shoot and deliver a short video message for Ken.

Through the power of social media, the letter reached the international band. In fact, Coldplay even went beyond Kheil’s request for a simple video message.

On Tuesday morning, hours before the scheduled concert at the open air Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin dropped by the hospital to visit Ken.

According to Santiago's relatives, the visit was made possible through the help of MMI Live and its head Rhiza Pascua.

During the visit, Chris Martin asked Ken what his favorite Coldplay song was, to which the fan answered 'Ink'. Martin then promised to sing it at the Manila concert for Ken.

There had been persistent rumors that Coldplay was coming, and each time, they turned out to be just that – rumors.

These were finally put to rest in April 2016 as news came out that the popular British rock band was performing in the Philippines, sponsored by Globe Telecom.– Rappler.com