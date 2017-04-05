On its 70th founding anniversary, the PRC launches its first disaster response ship in the Philippines. From April 1-15, 2017, help name that vessel

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) needs your help to name its life-saving ship, which will allow the humanitarian agency to respond to disasters anywhere in the country.

It is the biggest humanitarian and disaster response ship in the country. It's arrival marks a milestone for PRC, which celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2017.

When Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) struck the Philippines in 2013, the PRC realized the need to set up an emergency command center and the ability to transport goods quickly across the archipelago. The new Red Cross ship can function as a mobile command center, cargo transport, and evacuation ship.

The ship is a one-of-a-kind multi-role vessel that can convert from a barge into a twin-hulled ship, capable of beaching or rolling up to the shore in shallow waters. This will allow the PRC to unload life-saving equipment and vehicles without the need for a deep water port.

Originally called the M/V Susitna, the ship was built in Alaska for the US Navy as a prototype. It was later converted into a ferry but was never used.

According to PRC Chairman and Senator Richard Gordon, the Red Cross acquired the ship at a substantial discount. One of the most hi-tech ships ever built, it costs USD 1.75 million.

The contest

Take part in this historic humanitarian milestone and #NameThatRedCrossShip. This contest is an initiative to encourage the public to participate in this historic event.

To join the contest, participants must sign up to become an official PRC volunteer. Inquiries about volunteering can be addressed through PRC chapters in their own communities or through the #NameThatRedCrossShip microsite. The contest will run from April 1 to 15.

Here are the full contest rules:

1.On PRC’s Facebook page, click “Name That Red Cross Ship.” The participant will be redirected to the microsite where he/she can proceed with naming the ship.



2. To #NameThatRedCrossShip, the participant must fill out the form with the proposed name and the explanation behind it. Given the tradition of naming a ship after a woman, all proposed names must be female names. Suggested names must also reflect PRC’s fundamental principles and/or be named after a PRC heroine.



3. The participant can share his/her humanitarianism with friends by sharing the logo of the contest on his/her own Facebook page.



The contest will be judged based on the following criteria: Originality, Relevance to the Organization, and Impact.

The winner of the naming contest will win a special prize and will be invited to the ship’s grand launch in May.



More information can be found on the PRC’s official website and Facebook page. – Rappler.com

MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm, is a media partner of the Philippine Red Cross