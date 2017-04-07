MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm, talks to Kadamay secretary general Carlito Badion and Sayreen Grapinag, one of the occupiers who was recently freed from detention

MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, April 3, 80 members of the Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) were arrested in Barangay Apollo in Tandang Sora, Quezon City, after they occupied the housing area that was demolished last year, before President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office.

The militant urban poor group said that the area was occupied because no development had been done in the area since the shanties of the informal settlers there were demolished 9 months ago.

Around 4,000 urban poor residents took over vacant housing units in resettlement sites in Pandi, Bulacan, since March 8. The units have been unoccupied for 5 years.

On Tuesday, April 4, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that he will give away the government housing units in Bulacan to the occupiers. Two days later, however, the President accused Kadamay of engaging in "anarchical activities" and vowed to prevent future efforts to occupy other government housing units.

Is Kadamay's #OccupyPabahay campaign a just cause or anarchy?

MovePH's Voltaire Tupaz talks to Kadamay secretary general Carlito Badion and Sayreen Grapinag, one of the occupiers who was recently freed from detention. – Rappler.com