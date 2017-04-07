Lieutenant Colonel Harold Cabunoc, commanding officer of the 33rd Infantry Battalion, accompanies his fallen comrade's daughter during graduation on Friday, April 7

MANILA, Philippines – It’s graduation season and students look forward to receiving their diplomas on stage with their parents. But it was not the case for 13-year-old Hafra Macadatar of Palumbe Elementary School in Lambayong town in Sultan Kudarat.

Both her parents could not make it.

Macadatar's mother Jean, who works in Kuwait, flew in on Friday, April 7, but arrived in Lambayong at 11 am, missing her daughter's graduation.

Her father, Corporal Tamano Macadatar of the 524th Engineer Construction Battalion, was shot in cold blood on Tuesday morning, April 4, allegedly by a member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

Corporal Tamano was helping build a learning center in Barangay Tukanalipao in Mamasapano, Maguindanao when he was killed, according to the non-government organization Teach Peace Build Peace Movement.

The said BIFF member used a .30 caliber M1 Garand rifle and shot him in the head.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Harold Cabunoc, commanding officer of the 33rd Infantry Battalion, Macadatar has already requested a leave of absence from his officer Lt Col Maynard Camarao, to attend his daughter’s recognition day.

But Macadatar did not make it to the ceremony.

Fallen comrade's daughter

Cabunoc decided to accompany his fallen comrade's daughter on Friday, April 7.

“Nalaman ko na wala pala pati ‘yong nanay. Eh, nakaka relate ako kasi may isa akong anak, at minsan hindi rin ako nakakapunta sa activities sa school. Alam ko 'yong feeling ng bata kapag di ka nakaka-attend sa mga ganyang seremonya,” said Cabunoc.

(I found out that her mother couldn't make it as well. I was affected because I have a child and I don’t get to attend all school activities. That’s why I know how the child feels.)

“Kaya sabi ko, willing ako mag-attend.”

(I said I’m willing to go with her.)

Cabunoc said that the child was very emotional when she found out that he will escort her during the school's graduation ceremony.

“Syempre mixed emotions kasi naka-graduate siya. Malaking bagay ‘yon sa mga bata dito,” he said.

(She had mixed emotions because she’s graduating. That’s a big thing for children here.)

However, she also mourns the death of his father, who was buried within 24 hours according to Muslim tradition.

Servant of peace

Corporal Tamano used to be a member of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) but joined the Army as part of the 1996 peace pact where 5,000 MNLF will be integrated to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Teach Peace Build Peace Movement described him not only as a "loving father and husband to his wife and children" but also as a "great man who has shown his passion in serving for peace."

Cabunoc said that the AFP will help Macadatar's kin by giving them scholarships.

A friend of Cabunoc, German citizen Feng Viesca, also promised to sponsor the education of one of Macadatar’s 4 children until college. – Rappler.com