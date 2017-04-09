Since December 2009, I Am MAD has been empowering and encouraging children to spark change though simple means in their communities

MANILA, Philippines – Are you mad about instigating change?

From a simple outreach project in December 2009, youth organization I Am M.A.D. (Making A Difference) has since touched the lives of 1,420 students in 32 areas across the Philippines.

The organization holds retreats and leadership camps for children to make them realize their potential to create change in their communities.

"Our definition of change is the impact you have on yourself, how you are changed. Change really begins with yourself. When you are able to change yourself, that’s what we can call change," Christian Marx Rivero, I Am MAD co-founder, said.

"This is why we encourage the youth to make a difference in their own simplest way, to create a difference in any way," he added.

Fueled by volunteerism

I Am MAD functions purely out of volunteerism. The organization doesn't have its own funds.

"A big impact of I Am MAD is our volunteers. We have around 200 to 300 volunteers all over the country... Volunteers even pay to become part of the organization. The hearts of our volunteers are really what creates the change," Rivero said.

The organization uses social media to promote their events, invite volunteers, and fund their activities. They have raised over P1.3 million in donations in 7 years.

Because of their impact, I Am MAD was named one of the Ten Accomplished Youth Organizations in 2015.

For I Am MAD, changing society takes one kid at a time. – Rappler.com

I Am MAD is a partner organization of Rappler's civic engagement arm MovePH. For more information on how you can help or be part of Project Shoebox, contact them here. Know more about our other organization partners:

Do you want your organization to be part of MovePH's X network? Email us at move.ph@rappler.com.

At Rappler and MovePH, we believe there are many freedoms: to speak, to choose, to love, or just to be. #InspireCourage is our campaign to encourage people to speak up, engage in issues, and continue fighting for the change they want to see. Be part of the conversation.