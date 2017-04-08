Presented via 360-degree video on YouTube, the Virtual Visita Iglesia brings us to 14 different churches across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – In 2012, Rappler introduced the Virtual Visita Iglesia, a new way of performing the classic Holy Week ritual of visiting churches and praying the Stations of the Cross there.

This year, Rappler presents the Virtual Visita Iglesia with a twist, using a 360-degree YouTube video produced by panoramic photographer Fung Yu.

For those with Google Cardboard, the new version of Rappler's Virtual Visita Iglesia can also be experienced using this virtual reality platform.

The 360-degree Virtual Visita Iglesia brings us to 14 different churches across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The soundtrack used for the stations of the cross are taken from the album series “Vespers,” courtesy of Jesuit Communications. Those who wish to linger may choose to have the instrumental music continue playing for a few more minutes after each reading.

Songs include popular Catholic titles like "Tanging Yaman," "Kunin Mo, O Diyos," "Huwag Kang Mangamba," and "Hindi Kita Malilimutan."

Below is the list of churches included, as well as the timecodes where these churches can be found in the video:

Station 1 – Santo Niño Church in Anda, Bohol (timecode 00.05)

Station 2 – Church of Saint James the Apostle in Betis, Pampanga (timecode 02.03)

Station 3 – Saint Joseph Cathedral in Butuan City (timecode 04.05)

Station 4 – Saint James the Great Parish in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte (timecode 06.07)

Station 5 – Palo Metropolitan Cathedral in Palo, Leyte (timecode 08.06)

Station 6 – Nuesta Señora dela Asuncion in Maragondon, Cavite (timecode 10.08)

Station 7 – Santo Tomas de Villanueva Church in Miagao, Iloilo (timecode 12.09)

Station 8 – Saint Augustine Church in Panglao, Bohol (timecode 14.11)

Station 9 – Saint Augustine Church in Paoay, Ilocos Norte (timecode 16.11)

Station 10 – St Joseph Cathedral in Romblon (timecode 18.12)

Station 11 – San Sebastian Church, Quiapo, Manila (timecode 20.13)

Station 12 – Church of San Diego de Alcala, Silay City, Negros Occidental (timecode 22.14)

Station 13 – San Isidro Labrador Church in Lazi, Siquijor (timecode 24.14)

Station 14 – Our Lady of the Abandoned Parish, Santa Ana, Manila (timecode 26.16)

Do you want another way of doing the Virtual Visita Iglesia?

You may also visit Rappler's classic Virtual Visita Iglesia page, with another set of churches and 360-degree images, by clicking this link.

