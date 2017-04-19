Watch all the action from the Palarong Pambansa, where the future of Philippine sports begins

ANTIQUE, Philippines – For many young athletes, Palarong Pambansa 2017 is a jumping board to greatness. It's an opportunity to prove themselves in the sports that they are passionate about.

From April 23 to 29, more than 12,000 young athletes from all 18 regions will be competing in 20 regular sports events and 3 demonstration sports. Everyone is eyeing for gold – from volleyball players in Mindanao to Iloilo beauty queen-turned-athletes.

The 60th edition of Palaro, for the first time in history, goes to the province of Antique, which has vowed to showcase "youth power" with the theme "Converges Youth Power, Builds Sustainable Future.”

The road is long and difficult for many young athletes. Many of them have to hurdle financial challenges while striking a balance between sports and academics. But it is all worth it, they say, because the event has jump-started many athletes' careers.

